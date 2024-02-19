DBM bares P32.6-B budget hike for MAIP in 2024 GAA  

THE budget for the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) program rose to P58 billion in 2024 or by 78 percent from P32.6 billion in the previous year, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

In a statement Monday, the DBM said the MAIP Program Fund is higher than the budgetary provision in the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

“The boost is likewise significantly higher than the 2024 General Appropriations Bill level of P22.264 billion,” it added.

The MAIP Program fund shall cover the essential and life-saving medicines, total charges, fees, services, and other medical products as prescribed by a licensed physician or health professional.

“Health discrepancies endure among marginalized groups, which is why our government is doing its best to give every Filipino, especially the most vulnerable, access to fair and quality medical care,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman was quoted in the statement as saying.

The MAIP Program covers Department of Health hospitals, specialty hospitals, State Universities and Colleges, local government units (LGU) and other health facilities, both private and public, subject to the guidelines issued by the DOH.