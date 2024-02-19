Cua, Go triumph in Jubahib Cup tennis tilt

UNFANCIED Dhea Cua flashed her burgeoning talent by racking up two victories and so did Marcus Go in the Governor Edwin Jubahib Cup national tennis championships in Davao del Norte last Sunday.

Cua smothered top seed Camille Clar in the semis, 6-1, 6-0, then overpowered second ranked Faith Lazaro, 6-3, 6-2, to claim the girls’ 16-and-under crown in the upset-marred Group 2 tournament at the DavNor Tourism Sports Complex courts.

The rising Kidapawan City star also triumphed in the premier 18-and-under division, toppling No. 2 and doubles partner Sanschena Francisco, 6-3, 6-3, in the semifinals then drubbing top seed Chelsea Bernaldez, 6-1, 6-2, in the event presented by Dunlop.

The top-seeded Go, on the other hand, scored a 1-0(ret.) win over David Lazaro in the semis, then romped past No. 2 Francis Dimzon, 6-0, 6-0, to nail the boys’ 12-and-under diadem.

The Quezon City find also posted a shutout victory over Raymond Manatad in the 14-and-under final as he and Cua shared the MVP honors in the last of the two-leg juniors tournament, which served as part of the country’s longest talent-search organized by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Other singles winners were Davao City’s Rossel Judabal, Jason Battad of the host province, Christian Otig of Davao Oriental, Rhea Palac, also from Davao City and Sultan Kudarat’s Justine Gumbao.

Judabal, also an unseeded bet, repelled No. 3 Bench Neri, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5, in the semis then stunned No. 1 Battad, 7-5, 6-3, to snare the boys’ 18-and-under plum; and Battad redeemed himself in the 16-and-under category with a 6-1, 6-2 rout of Errol Giducos in the final.

Otig upended top seed Dannea Sinsuat, 4-2, 4-1, to clinch the 10-and-under unisex trophy; Palac blasted Maria Tuyor, 6-1, 6-1, for the girls’ 14-and-under crown; and No. 2 Gumbao foiled top seed Sinsuat, 6-1, 6-3, in the girls’ 12-and-under championship.

Cua completed a triumphant run by teaming up with Francisco to bag the 18-and-U doubles title, while Judabal and Neri topped the boys’ side. Gian Luna and Jhazz Fernando secured the boys’ 14-and-U doubles diadem while Palac and Sinsuat ruled the girls’ side.

Dimzon and Otig took the 10-and-underr unisex doubles trophy.