COMMEMORATING GOMBURZA

The Solidarity for Truth and Justice, in collaboration with urban poor communities, religious groups, and history enthusiasts led by Fr. Robert Reyes, organized a prayer walk from Plaza Roma at Manila Cathedral to the Bagumbayan marker of Gomburza, now situated in Rizal Park.

This solemn procession marked the nation’s commemoration of the 152nd martyrdom of Fathers Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora on February 17, 1872, culminating with a poignant reenactment of their execution.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





