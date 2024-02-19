Comelec prolongs anew bid process for ’25 polls OVCS

THE Commission on Elections has extended once again the period for the submission, receipt and opening of bids for the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) for the upcoming 2025 polls.

The deadline for the submission and eceipt of bids for the project has instead been reset by the poll body’s Special Bids and Awards Committee-Automated Election System (SBAC-AES) from February 20 to February 21.

“Venue for the Submission and Receipt of Bids is still SBAC Secretariat Office, Procurement Management Department, Commission on Election, 305-A 3/F Annex Building, Far East Managers and Investors Incorporated [FEMII] Building A. Soriano Avenue, Intramuros, Manila on or before 9:00 AM of 21 February 2024,” the SBAC-AES said in its Supplemental/Bid Bulletin No. 3.

The opening of Bids has also been rescheduled and will be held at the Convention Hall, Bureau of Treasury (BTR), 3rd Floor, Palacio del Gobernador, Intramuros, Manila on the last day of the submission of bids.

The deadline for the submission and the day of the opening bid was originally scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024, before it was reset to February 20, 2024.

Comelec implemented the extension upon the request of the interested bidders for the P465.8-million OVCS.

It is targeting to start OVCS customization by March 1, 2024.

Aside from the longer window for the submission of bids the Bid Bulletin 3 also contained the list of clarifications issued by Comelec from inquiries from the interested bidders including the submission of financial statements, the manner of the submission of demo units, the timeline for the delivery of the OVCS, and environmental certification.

The interested bidders also asked if Comelec will require physical access to data centers and if it will be the one to handle the import of overseas voter data. The poll body answered yes to both queries.

Comelec also gave an explanation on the data the bidders will use to screen eligible voters including fingerprints and government IDs. It also stressed it has no data sharing agreement with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) so that the interested bidders can use PhilSys digital signature for verification of voter eligibility.