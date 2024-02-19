Cabangon named Asia’s influential and exemplary leader in business

ALC Group of Companies Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon was recognized as Asia’s Influential and Exemplary Leader in Business. The award was bestowed upon him at the Asia’s Influential Leader Awards held on February 16, 2024, at Okada Manila.

The Asia’s Influential Leader Awards recognizes outstanding individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and made significant contributions to their respective fields. The award acknowledged Cabangon’s outstanding leadership and contributions to the business community.

Among the distinguished awardees were prominent figures including BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr.—Asia’s Influential Leader for Good Governance; Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia—Asia’s Influential Figure in Election Law; DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy —Asia’s Influential Leader in ICT Innovation and Digital Inclusion; Clark Development Corp. (CDC) President and CEO Atty. Agnes Devanadera – Asia’s Remarkable Influential Female Leader; and Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. Chairman Joseph C Sy—Mining Leadership Excellence Award.

In a statement, Cabangon thanked the awarding committee, emphasizing that the honor belonged not just to him but to his father Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, and the entire ALC Group.

“To the award-giving body, thank you. I am deeply honored and humbled to accept this award alongside highly respected government officials and business leaders. But I must say that this recognition is not solely mine to claim. This is for my mentor, my father, Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, and for the ALC Group of Companies,” he remarked.

Cabangon started to gain valuable experiences working alongside his father in their family businesses when he was as young as high school. Upon completing his bachelor’s degree at De La Salle University, his father sent him to the United States to manage two gasoline stations with convenience stores. For four years, he worked as a gasoline boy while overseeing their convenience stores.

Despite initially pursuing a law degree at the University of Santo Tomas upon his return to the Philippines, he heeded his father’s call to help him manage their businesses, foregoing his legal studies.

His journey was deeply influenced by the lessons learned from his father, which continue to guide his approach to leadership and life.

Cabangon is the chairman of the ALC Group of Companies, a conglomerate founded by his father, spanning across different industries including media, insurance, pre-need services, car dealership, banking and finance, pawnshops, hotels, real estate development and management, and memorial care, among others.