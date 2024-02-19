BIR Chief is ‘Asia’s Influential Leader for Good Governance’

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced that Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. received another prestigious award: “Asia’s Influential Leader for Good Governance,” last February 16. The award was given in recognition of his service as the Commissioner of the BIR since November 2022.

“Good Governance has been my priority ever since I was appointed as the BIR Commissioner. For 2024, the BIR will focus on improving its services and processes in line with the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ movement of the National Government. ‘Excellent Taxpayer Service’ will be our measure of ‘Good Governance,’” Lumagui was quoted in a statement as saying.

The BIR said the “Asia’s Influential Leader Awards” aims to highlight “outstanding and influential leaders” that can serve as role models of “commitment, determination and perseverance, associated with integrity and honesty” from all sectors of society, whether in private or public practice. An innovator, leader, or a pioneer has to be nominated, to be deliberated upon by an Awards Council.

Recently, Commissioner was also given the “Business Enabler” award by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Quezon City last January, “Man of the Year” award by Asia Leaders Awards last November 2023, and the “Rising Tiger and National Builder” award by the Rising Tigers Magazine also last November 2023, the statement from the BIR read.

“Ito na po ang ‘Bagong BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas.’ Makakaasa po kayo na ang Serbisyong BIR ay mabilis at laging maasahan”, Lumagui said.