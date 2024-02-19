Bill seeks to boost employability, competitiveness of SHS students

A House deputy speaker filed a measure that aims to enhance the employability and competitiveness of senior high school (SHS) students after completing the K to 12 basic education curriculum.

House Bill 9808, filed by Deputy Speaker Camille Villar of Las Piñas, seeks to guarantee that SHS graduates have the necessary knowledge, training, and skills that would help them land jobs either in the public or private labor sector when they graduate from SHS.

Villar emphasized that the bill aligns with the objectives of the K to 12 program by equipping SHS graduates for various paths, including higher education, middle-level skills development, employment, or entrepreneurship.

The bill introduces the creation of Batang Magaling National and Local Councils to facilitate collaboration and communication between education institutions and industry partners for curriculum alignment and work immersion component updates.

The measure proposes the creation of Batang Magaling National and Local Councils to “serve as mechanisms for active collaboration and meaningful communication for the provision of information to the education institutions for the updating and alignment of the curricular offerings and the work immersion component of the SHS program with the market needs as identified by industry partners and government agencies.”

The councils would comprise representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), three national industry partners, a national labor group, and the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP).

At the local level, the councils would be established, involving local school boards, Public Employment Service Offices (PESO), industry partners, TESDA provincial offices, and local employee organizations.

The local councils are mandated under the bill to conduct labor market demand studies every three years, the results of which shall serve as the basis for the improvement of the work immersion component of the SHS program and for the creation of the Batang Magaling roadmap, which is aimed at aligning the tracks and strands of the K to 12 Basic Education curriculum under RA 10533, or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013.

The local councils are likewise tasked with increasing the awareness and commitment of industry partners and government agencies to accept students in Work Immersion Programs (WIP), ensuring that their deployment is done according to their tracks or specialization courses, and enabling them to acquire specialized skills and competencies to advance in their chosen path.

Educational institutions offering the SHS program are also required to offer WIPs that would help develop the students’ competencies, skills, work ethics, and values relevant to pursuing further education or joining the workforce.

Also under the proposal, the DepEd and the DOLE shall develop and maintain a centralized nationwide database of skills information to serve as a one-stop shop for all matters related to the employment of SHS graduates.

The DOLE and the DepEd are likewise directed to conduct studies and research for the crafting of strategies and guidelines to minimize the impediments to SHS employment and promote the affirmative hiring of the graduates.

The DepEd, in collaboration with the councils, is also enjoined to conduct a mandatory review of the proposed law’s implementation and submit its assessment report to Congress not later than two years after the effectivity of the measure and every two years after that.

“The government must make sure that SHS students are ready for employment when they finish the K to 12 program. It is imperative that we arm them with the commensurate knowledge and skills that would make them employable and competitive. This proposed bill is aimed at doing exactly that,” Villar said.