Beijing denies Chinese fishers use cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc

BEIJING dismissed as “sheer fabrication” the allegation by the Philippine fisheries bureau that Chinese fishermen used cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc (international name: Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that China has indisputable sovereignty over Bajo de Masinloc and its adjacent waters.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection of eco-environment and conservation of fishing resource and resolutely fights against fishing activities that violate laws and regulations,” Mao Ning, the ministry spokersperson, said during a press conference.

According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Chinese fishermen are using cyanide to destroy the coral reef in Bajo de Masinloc to discourage Filipino fishermen from fishing there. BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera said they based this from the statement of Filipino fishermen who have been going there.

He condemned such practice because destroying the marine ecosystem in the West Philippine Sea will not only affect the area but the seas around it.

Aside from the Chinese fishermen, Vietnamese fishers also use cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc, Briguera added.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila likewise branded this accusation as “totally baseless.”

“Such continuous disinformation has led up to nothing but exacerbation of the maritime tensions and destabilization of bilateral relations.

“The groundless speculations, slanders and inconsistent statements of spokespersons of relevant Philippine agencies can only place their professionalism and credibility in doubt,” the Chinese Embassy spokesman said.

The Embassy urged “relevant Philippine agencies to handle maritime issues with all seriousness.”

The spokesman also asked the Philippine government to “meet the Chinese side halfway in safeguarding bilateral relations as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





