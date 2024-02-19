Ayala all set to sell stake in Manila Water, LRMC–exec

Ayala Corp. may earn some $400 million in revenues from the divestment of assets that it does not control anymore, such as water and railways.

The said amount is part of the $1-billion divestment plan that the company announced more than two years ago. The sale of Ayala’s stake in water and railways will be the final phase of the plan, according to Alberto M. de Larrazabal, the company’s CFO said.

De Larrazabal said the company may earn $350 million to $400 million from the sale of its remaining stake in Manila Water Co., the east zone concessionaire, railway and other smaller assets.

Manila Water is now being controlled by the group of billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr.

“I can’t speak on his (Razon) behalf. But he’s extremely committed to the business. He sees the potential. He’s always indicated the desire to consider (acquiring the stake) if and when we sell,” he said.

Razon does not have the right of first purchase. However, de Larrazabal said he is a partner, “so we will obviously take that into consideration.”

As for Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC), which currently operates LRT lines 1 and 2, it generated interest from investors, including private equity, after it secured the green light from the government to increase rates.

LRMC is operated by the group of businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“We’re not anywhere close to a final decision. He (Pangilinan) is part of the consortium and is very involved (in the business),” de Larrazabal said.

“My hope is (to close the deal) within the next four to six months.”

As for Manuel B. Villar Jr. supposed interest in acquiring Ayala’s stake in LRMC, de Larrazabal said they’ve had “casual conversations”.

“We have to understand that’s his property at the end. So he will also have a natural interest in this.”

Villar-led Prime Asset Ventures Inc. is proposing to acquire the right to develop and extend the Light Rail Transit-1 by seven additional stations that can go all the way to Silang, Cavite.

Villar, the country’s richest person, said the project is “doable” as he will not have a difficult time acquiring the right of way for the railway. Right-of-way issues have plagued the construction of the elevated railway in the country.

He said current plans for the 11-kilometer LRT-1 Extension will end at Niog station in Bacoor, Cavite.

The partnership between Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp. may find it difficult to extend it further into Cavite because of right-of-way issues.

“I can get the right of way since I own the land where the railway will traverse. Real estate is really important,” Villar said, adding that he intends to develop the areas around those stations and build retail outlets.