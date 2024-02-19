All Filipinos except Mother Teresa nun flee Gaza Strip

EXCEPT for the Mother Teresa nun, all Filipinos in Gaza Strip have already been repatriated out of the conflict zone.

Philippine Ambassador to Jordan Wilfredo Santos said the last 14 Filipinos in Gaza, accompanied by their two Palestinian relatives, have crossed the border to Egypt last Saturday.

This brings to 136 the number of Filipinos in Gaza who have been safely evacuated by the Philippine government since Israel pounded on the enclave in retaliation to the October 7 Hamas attack.

The 14 Filipinos decided to flee the enclave after more than three months of constant bombings because “the situation has become more difficult for them to stay in Gaza,” the Philippine Ambassador said.

“Two of the families had to leave behind their respective Palestinian fathers who were not granted exit permits,” he added.

Filipina nun

The only remaining Filipino in Gaza is a nun from the Missionaries of Charity, a congregation founded by St. Mother Theresa of Calcutta.

Santos identified her as Sister Elisabeth Ann. She is one of the three Missionaries of Charity nuns who chose to continue with their mission to help the suffering Palestinian people in Gaza City.

The Philippine Embassy in Amman could not reach the landline of her mission but recently, they received information that the church where she is staying is still standing and holding regular masses.

“All indications are that she is safe,” Santos said.

A Facebook post by a certain Ilquddas Ara showed Palestinian Catholics attending mass. One of those who received communion looks like Sister Elisabeth Ann.