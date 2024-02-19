₱900-M PHL shrimp exports to US may be affected by ban

NEARLY a billion pesos worth of shrimp exports to the United States are at risk due to the US’s temporary ban on the importation of shrimp and shrimp products from the Philippines, data processed by the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) showed.

Last year, Philippine shrimp exports to the US reached nearly P900 million. In five years, the highest was recorded in 2019 when it hit more than P2 billion.

In an advisory published on DTI-EMB’s website last week, the export marketing arm of DTI revealed that the US temporarily prohibited importation of shrimp caught using commercial fishing technology that “adversely” affects turtles such as the use of Turtle Excluder Devices.

This prohibition is pursuant to Section 609 of US Public Law 101-162.

On May 12, 2023, the US government unveiled the list of shrimp-exporting countries that are eligible to export to the United States. The list did not include the Philippines.

“For nations, economies, and fisheries not listed above, only shrimp harvested from aquaculture is eligible to enter the United States,” the US government noted.

Among the countries included in the list were Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

The advisory noted that “Philippine exporters of shrimp paste or other shrimp products are advised not to ship to the US to avoid shipments being held by the US Customs and Border Protection [CBP] until this issue is resolved.”

With this, the DTI-EMB stated in its advisory that Philippine exporters of shrimp paste or other shrimp products to the US, who are affected of this law, are advised to communicate directly with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) for a “completed” DS 2031 Shrimp Exporter’s/Importer’s Declaration with Box 7 (A) (1) – harvested by aquaculture in the Philippines.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the Philippines exported $385.92 million or P2.16 billion worth of fish, fresh or preserved; shrimps and prawns in 2023.

In 2023, the United States was the top export destination of the Philippines as the country exported $11.54 billion or P646 billion to the US. This translates to 15.7 percent of the $73.52 billion exports earnings of the Philippines in 2023.

According to the Philippine Shrimp Industry Roadmap 2021-2040, about 8 percent of total shrimp production in the Philippines is exported to other countries.

In 2019, the roadmap noted that shrimp ranked fourth among the major fisheries export commodities with P2.2 billion foreign earnings next to tuna (P24.6 billion), seaweeds (P12.9 billion), and crabs (P5.1 billion).

“Shrimp products exported are either frozen, fresh or chilled, dried, and prepared and preserved. Frozen shrimp, which is equivalent to 84 percent of total volume of shrimp exported, is the most dominant product form, followed by prepared and preserved, fresh or chilled and dried with 13 percent, 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively,” the roadmap said.

As to the countries relying on Philippine shrimp exports, the roadmap said Japan is the top destination of frozen shrimp with 43 percent share, followed by the USA,18 percent; and South Korea, with 14 percent.

Image credits: David Diaz Arcos/Bloomberg





