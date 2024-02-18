Vatican official to say Mass at Antipolo international shrine

ANTIPOLO CITY—An official of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization will say Mass of Thanksgiving at the country’s first international shrine in Antipolo City on February 26.

Italian Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the dicastery’s Section of Evangelization, will lead the “Misa de Gracia” at 9:30 a.m. at the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage.

“Let us all gather as one brethren as we give thanks to the Lord for the blessings we have received,” a shrine official said in a social media post.

The Misa de Gracia follows a triduum of Masses and processions with the Antipolo diocesan ministries and commissions from February 23 to 25.

The new status of the Antipolo Cathedral formally took effect in March 2023 following the Vatican’s approval of its petition to be designated as an international shrine.

Around 80 bishops from across the country graced the solemn declaration of the international shrine, led by papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown on January 26.

A shrine, whether diocesan, national, or international, must meet specific requirements outlined in the norms.

The local bishop approves diocesan statutes, the episcopal conference for national shrines, and the Holy See has exclusive approval authority for international shrines.

The Section of New Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization oversees the approval and coordination of international shrines. CBCP News