Tolentino settles for bronze in Asian Indoor in Tehran

JOHN CABANG TOLENTINO bagged a bronze while Southeast Asian long jump king Janry Ubas settled for fifth in the 11th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships over the weekend at the Aftab Enghelab Sports Complex in Tehran, Iran.

Tolentino, 22, one of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association’s bets to qualify for the Paris Olympics, was just milliseconds away from the silver and gold but enough to secure the bronze medal in the men’s 60 meters hurdles in the competition participated by 26 nations.

Kazakhstan’s David Yefremov seized the gold with 7.60 seconds while China’s Qin Weibo ended 7.63 seconds for the silver medal, placing Tolentino’s 7.64 seconds to third place.

Although the 60m hurdles event is not an outright Olympic qualification, Tolentino’s performance would surely boost his present No. 63 rankings in the men’s 110m hurdles that may also push him in the top 40 Olympic qualified athletes prior to the last June 30 Olympic deadline.

Meanwhile, Ubas cleared leaping 7.60 meters on his fifth attempt but couldn’t land on the medal board. Zhang Mingkun of China dominated the event with 7.97m for the gold while Japanese Yuto Toriumi bagged the silver with 7.89m and fellow Daiki Oda got the bronze with 7.76m.

No podium finishers were able to hit the 8.27m Olympic qualifying standard mark, however.