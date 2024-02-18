Rondina, Flying Titans ready to take flight

More than her dynamic style of play, Sisi Rondina’s leadership will be a crucial element aimed at guiding the Choco Mucho Flying Titans to a dream finish in the Premier Volleyball League.

Despite their setback in the last All-Filipino Conference, where they narrowly missed snaring the championship against the Creamline Cool Smashers, Rondina remains optimistic about the upcoming centerpiece tournament reeling off on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The departure of key players like Bea de Leon, Dendez Lazaro-Revilla and Caitlyn Viray has created a void in the team, but the arrival of talented players such as Royse Tubino, Mean Mendrez, Mars Alba and Bia General is expected to more than fill that gap effectively.

Rondina expresses excitement about playing alongside her new teammates and showcasing their skills in a tournament that promises intense competition from 11 other teams, including two newcomers.

Having fully adapted to coach Dante Alinsunurin’s system and play patterns, the Flying Titans enter the AFC fray with utmost confidence. And Rondina acknowledges the importance of overcoming off-days and nights but stresses personal improvement, particularly in her weakest aspect – receive.

Despite emerging the top scorer and ranking high in various statistics after the semifinals in the last AFC, she remains focused on refining her skills.

“I’m focusing on improving my receive because that’s my weakness, but it’s slowly improving,” Rondina, who emerged the top scorer (236 points), said.

She also ranked third as the most efficient spiker (36.98 percent), placed ninth in serve (0.20 per set), finished No. 6 in digs (2.33 per set) and wound up the second best receiver with 38.67 percent efficiency.

Downplaying expectations for the team, Rondina guarantees that the Flying Titans will approach each game with determination and winning mindset.

She admits the uncertainty of the conference due to the level playing field but underscores the team’s commitment to hard work and adherence to Alinsunurin’s teachings.

“Expectations? None because there are many participating squads now. So anything can happen and we can’t predict the conference, Rondina said.

While expressing happiness for her former teammates and their growth with their new teams, Rondina remains focused on Choco Mucho’s goals.

Choco Mucho kicks off its campaign against Nxled on Thursday,

followed by a challenging match against the Petro Gazz Angels, a recent Champions Cup winner with notable additions to their roster.

Despite Creamline being considered the pre-tournament pick, the rest of the 12-team cast, including Cignal, Chery Tiggo, PLDT, Akari, Nxled, Galeries Tower, Farm Fresh and newcomers Capital1 and Strong Group, are prepared to compete fiercely, setting the stage for an exciting and highly-competitive edition of the country’s premier women’s volley league where it all started.