Perpetual HS routs Saint Benilde

University of Perpetual Help went on a scoring rampage as it routed College of St. Benilde, 110-91, on Sunday and seized the solo lead in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 junior basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Amiel Acido unleashed a 33-point game that he spiked with 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals in helping power the Junior Altas to their third straight win, good enough to keep them on top.

“My idol is Scottie Thompson,” the 19-year-old 12th grader said.

It was an impressive effort for UPHSD as it set a new high in terms of total score in a game.

Johp Cleopas though stressed its too early to celebrate.

“I really appreciarte the boys because they worked hard and they responded every time,” said Cleopas. “But I don t want them to be complacent. We want them to stay hungry and we don t wan’t them to celebrate too much.”

Earlier, Letran vented its ire on San Sebastian College and hammered out a 78-66 victory yesterday and Jose Rizal University claimed its first win at the expense of Lyceum of the Philippines U, 85-79.

Still licking their wounds following a painful, embarrassing 88-72 loss to the San Beda Cubs, the Squires used their mental preparedness in engineering a defensive masterpiece that sealed them their second win in three starts.

“It’s more about viewing and mental preparation,” said Letran coach Allen Ricardo, who was also recently appointed interim mentor of the Knights.

The Staglets, in contrast, fell from the pedestal after absorbing their first setback after winning their first two outings.

The Light Bombers, for their part, drew strength from their mammoth rebounding effort in claiming their first triumph after two losses in a row.

Lee Marin spearheaded JRU’s attack and dropped a superb 30-point performance while Paul Enal and Martin Pineda, who combined for 22 of their team’s 52 boards.

Interesingly, Pineda and Enal had 23 and 18 caroms, respectively, when JRU plucked 79 rebounds, the most by any teamn in recent years in a 94-86 defeat to Arellano U Friday.

“We’re relieved we won, everything was tense in first two games,” JRU bench tactician Vic Lazaro said.