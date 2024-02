OpenAI CEO warns ‘societal misalignments’ could make AI dangerous

The CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI said Tuesday that the dangers that keep him awake at night regarding artificial intelligence are the “very subtle societal misalignments” that could make the systems wreak havoc.

Sam Altman, speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai via a video call, reiterated his call for a body like the International Atomic Energy Agency to be created to oversee AI that’s likely advancing faster than the world expects.

“There’s some things in there that are easy to imagine where things really go wrong. And I’m not that interested in the killer robots walking on the street direction of things going wrong,” Altman said. “I’m much more interested in the very subtle societal misalignments where we just have these systems out in society and through no particular ill intention, things just go horribly wrong.”

However, Altman stressed that the AI industry, like OpenAI, shouldn’t be in the driver’s seat when it comes to making regulations governing the industry.

“We’re still in the stage of a lot of discussion. So, there’s you know, everybody in the world is having a conference. Everyone’s got an idea, a policy paper, and that’s OK,” Altman said. “I think we’re still at a time where debate is needed and healthy, but at some point, in the next few years, I think we have to move towards an action plan with real buy-in around the world.”

OpenAI’s success has made Altman the public face for generative AI’s rapid commercialization—and the fears over what may come from the new technology. However, he said he was heartened to see that schools, where teachers feared students would use AI to write papers, now embrace the technology as crucial for the future. But Altman added that AI remains in its infancy.

“I think the reason is the current technology that we have is like…that very first cellphone with a black-and-white screen,” Altman said. “So, give us some time. But I will say I think in a few more years it’ll be much better than it is now. And in a decade, it should be pretty remarkable.” AP