Kalinga: A Hideaway in the Highlands

It was not too long ago when the province of Kalinga was like the proverbial diamond in the rough. Perched on the mighty Cordillera mountains, its ancient culture was a best-kept secret shielded by its remote location and poor infrastructure, plus the news of tribal conflicts and unstable peace and order situation.

But that was yesterday. Today, it is a 29-year-old millennial bursting with energy after reinventing and rebranding itself in recent years, and among the sought-after hideaways in the north. With direct bus trips to the provincial capital of Tabuk City and flights to nearby Tuguegarao airport, getting to Kalinga is as easy as going to the other popular tourist haunts.

Pasil Slow Food Community

To celebrate the Valentine’s Day breakup of Kalinga-Apayao province into two independent political entities in 1995, it celebrated the Bodong Festival which puts to the fore its centuries-old heritage.

Now on its fifth edition, the weeklong festivity showcased the tourism gems and agricultural bounty of the province through the various municipal booths at the Provincial Capitol Complex.

A special section was dedicated to the Slow Food Communities of Pasil town which advocates he return to time-honored healthy and earth-friendly food preparation. These native villages are in the forefront in preserving and promoting traditional cuisine both here and abroad, particularly also in the global stage through the biennial Terra Madre Salone del Gusto expo in Italy.

Among the festival’s highlights is the street dancing competition which showcased the richness and diversity of the indigenous tribes in Kalinga, and the common thread of peace and fraternity which binds them together.

In last year’s Bodong, the province posted two feats in the Guinness World Records for having the “Largest Gong Ensemble” with 3,440 players, and “Largest Pot Dance” with 4,681 dancers.

MSA Golf Driving Range in Tabuk

Another major event within the fest is the Laga Fashion Show which put the spotlight on the “laga” traditional Kalinga tribal weaving, one of the iconic crafts of the Cordillera indigenous peoples. The gala show put on the runway trendy creations incorporating native weaving into contemporary apparel.

A standout in the catwalk is the Bagoyan brand of Jasmine Baac which featured the Classic Comfort Collection, a product line which the designer envisions to be an everyday wear both in the highlands and the urban areas.

Jasmin Baac of Bagoyan apparel in her Classic Comfort Collection

Literally meaning “beautiful and woman of strength, virtue, and power” which the designer has adopted as her tribal name, the brand is meticulously handwoven by the Mabilong tribe of Lubuagan. Bagoyan also produces fashion accessories which have found their way to Singapore, the United States, and various countries in Europe.

According to Kalinga governor James Edduba, Bodong seeks to promote both its rich heritage, the warm hospitality of the locals, and the natural wonders of the province, even beyond the Festival.

He said that in order to lure more visitors, the provincial government continues to improve the tourist services to make Kalinga a top-of-mind hideaway with its inimitable mix of culture, nature and adventure.

A must-try activity is whitewater rafting at the Chico River in Tabuk, the first of its kind watersport because of the adrenaline-pumping ride, rugged allure and intriguing sites along the mighty waterway. Depending on their time and budget, guests can opt for a basic, intermediate or extreme river ride.

Gov Edubba leading the Tachok native Kalinga unity dance

A new adventure is The Ranch ATV Adventures Kalinga (TRAAK) situated in the city’s hilly fringes which offers all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rides, glamping, lake kayaking, and enduro motorcycle trail rides. It is also ideal for culinary tours of heirloom dishes which the Department of Tourism is pushing with its Mountain Cookout program in the upland region.

Meanwhile, golf addicts won’t miss their game and can perfect their swing at the MSA Driving Range, which will soon have a playable 9-hole course.

Not to be missed is the hike to Buscalan Village in Tinglayan, home of the famed Apo Whang Od for her signature batok or Kalinga tattooing, which can range from the entry level “three dots” to the more intricate and expensive ethnic art. As one of the few remaining masters of the age-old craft, she has cultivated cult-like following since gracing the cover of Vogue, a prestigious international lifestyle magazine.

The monument depicting Gen Aguinaldo’s arrival in Lubuagan

Another must-see is Lubuagan, the cradle of culture as reflected in its Mabilong Weavers Village and the Awichon Cultural Village, a replica of a traditional hamlet where visitors can interact with its creator, Gawad Manlilikha ng Bayan (National Living Treasure) awardee Alonzo Saclag.

The town also takes pride in being the seat of the First Philippine Republic when it hosted President Emilio Aguinaldo for 2 months in 1900 as he evaded US troops during the Filipino-American War. This historic chapter in the local annals will be observed this March 6, the 124th anniversary of the general’s arrival in Lubuagan and will serve as the kickoff for the Laga Festival which pays tribute to its home-grown weavers and culture bearers.