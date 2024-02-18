FEU dominates UP in men’s and women’s volleyball

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY (FEU) swept University of the Philippines (UP), 25-23, 25-21, 25-18, to get its first win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Tamaraws gave interim head coach Manolo Refugia Jr. a winning debut, while also extending the Fighting Maroons’ losing streak to 12 games.

With FEU already ahead by eight points in the third set, UP made a last-ditch attempt to save the game with Jhewel Encarnacion and Stephanie Bustrillo spearheading a 4-1 rally to slice the lead to within five, 18-23.

Unfortunately, the Fighting Maroons committed crucial errors that cost them the game. Encarnacion incurred a service error while Nina Ytang’s attack was swallowed by the net as the Lady Tamaraws denied coach Oliver Almadro a win in his UP coaching debut.

Gerzel Petallo seized the spotlight, scoring a game-high 16 points on 12 attacks and four blocks while Chenie Tagaod backstopped her with 12 points on 12 attacks to go along with four excellent receptions for FEU.

Tin Ubaldo steered the offense with 14 excellent sets along with seven big points.

The Lady Tamaraws will square off against defending champion De La Salle University on Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ytang led the way for the Fighting Maroons with 14 points on 11 attacks, two blocks, and one ace while Encarnacion had 11 markers along with seven excellent receptions and three excellent digs.

UP looks to barge into the win column versus Adamson University on Saturday, 2:00 p.m. at the MOA Arena.

Meanwhile, FEU rode its momentum in the second set to complete its sweep of UP, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15, for a winning debut in the men’s volleyball tournament.

The Tamaraws rode a 13-2 start in the second frame that eventually translated to another dominant showing in the third to start the season with a victory.

“We just have to seize the moment. That’s what I’m always saying to my players every game,” FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo said after earning his first UAAP win.

Following a tight first-set victory, the Tamaraws went on a blistering 13-2 start in the second frame anchored by Zhydryx Saavedra, Lirick Mendoza, Jomel Coddila, and Jelord Talisayan, to zoom to a 2-0 advantage over the Fighting Maroons.

FEU continued its surge in the third, pulling away from a 17-13 advantage via an 8-2 finishing kick to end the game in just 71 minutes of play.

The Tamaraws feasted above the net and tallied a huge 45-26 advantage over the Fighting Maroons in the attacking department.

Saavedra posted a game-high 16 points on 15 attacks and one ace while Talisayan and Martin Bugaoan added 11 points each in the victory.

FEU (1-0) will return Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to face off against La Salle (1-0) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

No player from the Fighting Maroons reached double digits in scoring with Louis Gamban scoring just seven points laced with five excellent digs. Jessie Rubin and Angelo Lagando had five markers each.

UP (0-1) will take on Adamson University (0-1) on Saturday, also at 10:00 a.m. at the MOA Arena.