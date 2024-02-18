ECHOES OF INSPIRATION | Fil-Am rapper MBNel’s journey from humble roots to hip-hop stardom

“Inspiring” is a multifaceted term that resonates differently with individuals, it can evoke familial ties, fuel passions, or even empower personal growth.

For artists, inspiration is embedded within their unique narratives, which transcend through their music and offer a source of motivation and encouragement to listeners from all walks of life.

California-based Filipino-American hip-hop artist MBNel recently told Soundstrip how his music career has evolved and the word that best encapsulates his personal and professional journey. He described it as “inspiring,” which highlighted the transformative journey from his humble beginnings to his current success.

MBNel emphasized the growth he has experienced, both personally and professionally, noting the significant changes in his mentality along the way.

With his album “8 to Infinity,” MBNel showcases the importance of vulnerability in his music, expressing a desire to connect with his audience on a deeper level.

“It’s kind of just speaking about personal endeavors that’s been going on in my life at the moment,” he said.

With poignant lyrics like, “I’m tryna turn my dreams to reality / Never spoke down on yo behalf but you still mad at me,” MBNel confronts the challenges he faces on his journey to success. Through his music, he aims to convey the complexity of his experiences and emotions.

The album “8 to Infinity” signifies a leap into uncharted territory for MBNel, as he explores new sounds and blends various genres seamlessly.

“Just experimenting with new sounds and trying to delve into more poppy sounds,” he explained, highlighting the project’s diverse range of tracks that incorporate elements of rap, melody, and singing.

MBnel boasts a collection of almost 40 music videos on YouTube that garnered over one million views. However, he expressed that his album, “8 to Infinity,” holds a unique place in his heart due to its deeply personal nature, setting it apart from many of the songs he released in the recent past.

Cultural Mosaic

As the oldest child of first-generation immigrants from South Stockton, CA, a city known for its dangers, MBNel is determined to challenge stereotypes and illuminate his hometown’s true essence.

As a Filipino-American rapper, he fearlessly shares his raw upbringing, navigating through street wars to offer an authentic narrative.

Music runs deep in MBNel’s veins, with his father’s career as a DJ exposing him to the art form from a young age.

In his teens, he delved into rapping, seeking an alternative to the dead-end street life at just 19 years old.

Using funds from a menial job, MBNel financed his debut music video, “Love My Gang,” which quickly amassed 2 million YouTube views. Through sheer talent and a compelling story, MBNel rose as a prominent figure in Stockton, garnering attention from the likes of Lil Baby and earning features on platforms like Say Cheese. His subsequent release, “Pose To,” also made waves, accumulating over 1.6 million views.

With a unique ability for both singing and rapping, MBNel draws inspiration from a diverse array of artists including Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Nipsey Hussle, Mozzy, Young Pappy, and Meek Mill.

Since his breakthrough in 2017, MBNel has established himself as a lasting presence in the music industry. His releases consistently garner thousands and even millions of views on online streaming platforms that showcase his enduring popularity.

Notable collaborations included joining forces with West Coast rapper $tupid Young on “On Me,” teaming up with Thizzler On The Roof in 2018, and MBNel dropped his first mixtape, “Forever,” featuring the breakout hit “In My City” with over 10 million plays on YouTube and Spotify.

In 2019, EMPIRE released MBNel’s follow-up mixtape, “Misunderstood,” and his debut album, “Born to Win,” featuring collaborations with Mozzy, TeeJay3k, Lil Bean, Lil Poppa, Drakeo the Ruler, and Doodie Lo. These projects have accumulated substantial traction, with tracks frequently making appearances in the San Francisco 49ers’ repertoire.

Furthermore, MBNel continues to collect international recognition through his varied releases and collaborations.

Meanwhile, reflecting on his cultural background and personal experiences, MBNel emphasized how growing up in Stockton and his Filipino-American heritage have shaped the themes and messages in his music.

“Just the lifestyle and growing up in Stockton and also being a Filipino-American, growing up in a Filipino household, but on the streets of Stockton,” he shared.

He underscored the authenticity and rawness embedded in his lyrics.

Artistic Perfection

Behind the creative process of his album, “8 to Infinity,” MBNel told Soundstrip about the meticulous approach he took to crafting each track. Known for his perfectionist tendencies, MBNel revealed that creating this album was particularly challenging as he continuously strived for perfection.

“I’m a perfectionist, so it was kind of hard to adhere to the track and want to go over it again. It took a lot longer than my previous projects. I wanted to really perfect it and put it in a specific track order,” MBNel explained.

Describing the album as a story that holds a special place in his heart, MBNel emphasized the importance of achieving a cohesive flow throughout the project.

However, he acknowledged facing numerous challenges along the way.

Through his candid revelations, MBNel provided fans with a glimpse into the dedication and determination that went into crafting “8 to Infinity,” a project that not only showcases his musical talents but also reflects his personal and artistic growth.

He emphasized the unprecedented nature of his rise from humble beginnings to newfound heights. He elaborates that his trajectory, going from his origin to elevated success, was something unheard of.

MBNel creatively turns the “8” on its side, symbolizing that anything is achievable, demonstrating this belief in limitless possibilities.

Through his own experiences, he embodies the message that opportunities for those with ambitious dreams are genuinely infinite.

“Continue chasing your dreams and just not let anything stop you from that,” he said.

Music as a Reflection of Life’s Journal

In January 2024, MBNel made his first visit to the Philippines since childhood that also marked his first trip as a professional artist, with planned visits to other destinations in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

MBNel has met Filipino children in challenging circumstances, he brought gifts to these youths who can see him as both an international star and a shared cultural figure.

With that, in his recent trip to his homeland, he dropped his latest single “JUST LIKE YOU” through US label EMPIRE, known for working with artists like Tyga, Fireboy DML, Tink, Amber Liu, Alextbh, and Afgan.

Describing his music as a reflection of personal experiences akin to a journal expressed through song, MBNel feels energized by connecting with individuals who can relate to his narrative and potentially benefit from it, inspiring him to create more impactful music.

In this fresh track, MBNel showcases his artistry with a distinct beat and candid lyrics that authentically capture life in Manila for the everyday Filipino.

The accompanying music video, shot in Manila’s slums and old railways, features MBNel immersing himself in the local culture, chilling with Pinoy folks and kids in the streets, paying homage to his heritage.

“JUST LIKE YOU” offers a raw glimpse into the challenges faced by Filipinos living below the poverty line, yet highlights their resilience and ability to find joy and strength in the face of adversity—a characteristic trait admired worldwide.

By choosing to depict this side of the Philippines instead of its picturesque locales, MBNel and his team deliberately tackle themes of self-acceptance and confronting one’s flaws head-on, rather than avoiding them.

Yet, he expressed a continued desire to collaborate with various artists, particularly from the Filipino music scene, to broaden his audience and establish diverse connections.

With lyrics like “It’s crazy I be praying, but I sin too,” MBNel’s song reveals his unmistakable Filipino identity—a man who openly acknowledges his prayers (a rarity in rap), yet confronts his own sins without reservation.

Lines such as “You broken (tryin’ to) heal too” convey his empathy towards his Pinoy fans, while “I know you damaged, well baby me too” serves as a candid admission that he shares common struggles with his audience.

“I’m trying to show that I share some of the same problems that some of my fans might be going through or have been through. This video demonstrates that we are not that different regardless of fame, money or whatever,” said MBNel.

The renowned rapper also expresses his love for returning to the Philippines and his desire to delve deeper into his culture, stating, “I loved coming back to visit the Philippines; my culture is something I’d love to keep learning about and now I want to come back and stay longer.”

“Just Like You” is also available on all major digital streaming platforms.