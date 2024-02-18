Ateneo alumni football friendlies up

THE Fourth Inter-Ateneo Football Friendlies (IAF) will kick off Saturday at the Ateneo de Manila High School pitch in Quezon City.

Ateneo de Zamboanga and Ateneo de Manila will defend the 40-above and 48-above crowns they won respectively in last year’s edition in Zamboanga.

Organizers expect 300 athletes representing 15 teams also coming from Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Naga in the 8-a-side tournament—each squad playing six 20-minute matches.

At stake are trophies and bragging rights, though the games are typically spirited with old high school and college rivalries bubbling to the surface.

Despite the competitive energy on the pitch, the IAF’s unofficial motto “kalaro kita, hindi kalaban” is expected to prevail among the athletes.

While former national team members and college varsity players dominate the rosters, there’s also a healthy representation of weekend warriors and those who took up the sport later in life.

The IAF is presented by partner Bank of the Philippine Islands and supported by Red Rock IT Security, SMC Infrastructure, Rebisco, Likha Residences, BMW Motorrad, PAGCOR, Thunderbird Resort and Casino, Arton by Rockwell, Randy’s Donuts, and Smart Sports.

The IAF—an annual tournament open to former students of the various Ateneo universities—first kicked off in Cagayan de Oro in February 2020. After the pandemic, the tournament was revived in Davao in 2022 and was played in Zamboanga in 2023.

Naga will be the host in 2025. For more information, search for “IAF Manila 2024” on Facebook.