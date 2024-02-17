The S23 Ultra vs the S24 Ultra: Which phone camera is better?

I am not by any means an expert on phone cameras or any sort of camera. I am writing about camera phones in the context of using them for concert fancams. I have been testing the Samsung S24 Ultra for three weeks now. Prior to that, I used the S23 Ultra for around eight months through over 20 concerts in 2023. I have been so happy with the S23 Ultra and it has delivered good videos and photos.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera has a 10MP 10x optical telephoto sensor. Its 230mm-equivalent lens has a maximum aperture of f/4.9 and supports both PDAF and OIS.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera has a 50MP 5x optical telephoto sensor with a much wider maximum aperture of f/3.4. The higher resolution, combined with the similarly sized sensor, means that the individual megapixels are smaller than those on the 10MP telephoto camera.

The S23 Ultra’s telephoto lenses consist of a 10MP shooter with a 3x zoom and a second 10MP sensor supporting that 10x zoom. Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra has a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera with a 5X optical zoom. At this point, Samsung is really just competing with itself when it comes to phone cameras so I could say the cameras on the two phones are nearly alike but still different.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features 60 percent larger pixels than its predecessor and allows more light in, resulting in Nightography improvements. For less blurry photos, improvements have been made to optical image stabilization while the image signal processor should do a better job processing image noise.

My friend Angela, who uses an S23 Ultra, asked me if I preferred more megapixels (the S24 Ultra) or longer optical zoom (the S23 Ultra).

The S23 Ultra can zoom longer and still deliver excellent images but the S24 Ultra churns out sharper and more detailed photos. The S24 Ultra has a learning curve to use while the S23 Ultra is more user-friendly so my answer is I like both phones. The S23 Ultra is a very good flagship phone but the S24 Ultra is an incredible flagship phone with A1 features.

The S24 Ultra halves the S23 Ultra’s 10x optical zoom to 5x and promises optical quality and not just optical zoom, which has a tendency to degrade images depending on external factors.

I used the S24 Ultra in a concert during Korean group Enhypen’s FATE stop at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac. I was seated in the bleachers and since I was still getting to know the phone, I only zoomed 7x or below. My pictures taken of Enhypen on the main stage showed their faces clearly when you zoomed in. They were crisp and not distorted. I could identify each member.

Now for the editing tools, Samsung said in a press release, “Galaxy AI editing tools enable simple edits like erase, recompose, and remaster. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders.”

Samsung also included a new feature called Instant Slow-mo, which generates additional frames in order to offer a fuller slow motion experience. This is a feature I haven’t used yet. I am very much looking forward to using the S24 Ultra in more concerts and from different positions in stadiums and arenas.

In summary, the S24 Ultra is for people who use their phones mainly for taking pictures and videos. The phone has many outstanding features but in my opinion, the camera is its best proposition for K-pop fans. I know the S24 Ultra’s AI features are its most touted ones and, yes, I also love those. But as someone who loves concerts, the camera is the one that’s most important to me. So, which one do I prefer? I love the S24 Ultra because it’s new and has many exciting features (including the sharper images).

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez on an S24 Ultra





