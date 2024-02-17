REWIND AND FAST FORWARD | China’s Fujian Province offers snapshots of the past and the future

Since Mainland China re-opened its doors to foreign tourists last year following the pandemic, the country that has been at the center of concerning headlines in recent years has become an intriguing destination for Filipino travelers.

So, when the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. headed by Dr. Cecilio Pedro invited me to be part of a five-day cultural tour of China’s Fujian province along with several other members of the media late last year, I just could not pass up the chance to visit the country dubbed as the Land of the Red Dragon.

Our visit to China’s Fujian Province included tours of at least four cities in the region where we got to see glimpses of both the country’s past and its future. Our first stop was the highly urbanized island city of Xiamen is considered as one of the Top 40 cities in the world according to scientific research tracked by the Nature Index.

Piano Island

A highlight of our Xiamen visit is a quick stop at Gulangyu Island, the city’s most popular tourist attraction and a certified UNESCO World Heritage Site that attracts millions of visitors every year. Tourists can reach Gulangyu (also known as Kulangsu) via ferry from downtown Xiamen in a matter of only around 8 minutes.

Piano museum in Gulangyu Island (Photo courtesy of kulangsuisland.org)

For music fans in particular, Gulangyu is certainly the place where you will find lots of it, literally. The island is home to the world’s largest collection of pianos. From the cute to the utterly magnificent, the pianos of Gulangyu come in varying shapes and sizes, sourced from all over the world, each with their own rich history and most still in playable and as I’ve observed, in note-perfect condition. No wonder Gulangyu is also often dubbed as “Piano Island.”

Another highlight of our Xiamen trip is a visit to Unisound Corporation, a startup company that focuses on Internet of Things (IoT) artificial intelligence services on top intelligent speech recognition and related AI technology.

Convergence of AI and IoT at Unisound’s Xiamen Branch

Although based mainly in Beijing, Unisound has branches in Shanghai, Shenzhen and the one we visited in Xiamen that provided our group with a first hand and fascinating glimpse on how AI-based technologies will affect our lives in the years to come particularly in areas like automotive, consumer electronics, security, robotics, healthcare and lifestyle, appliances and smart home and building.

Land of Culture on the Coast

Up next is Fuzhou, Fujian’s capital and one of the largest cities in the province. While our visit to Fujian coincided with the province’s “cool” season, Fuzhou was noticeably colder in December than the other cities we visited in our trip.

Sanfang Qixiang a.k.a Three Lanes and Seven Alleys (Photo by Lennartbj via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 International)

Here, we visited Sanfang Qixiang which literally translates to Three Lanes and Seven Alleys as it is known to tourists. Once dubbed by CNN as the “Beverly Hills of Imperial China,” the 40-hectare block once served as the place of residence of many affluent and prominent Chinese personalities like Qing Dynasty official Shen Baozhen (1820-1879), scholar/politician Lin Zexu (1785-1850), author Bing Xin (1900-1999) and famous translator Yan Fu (1854-1921). Three Lanes and Seven Alleys is a well-preserved architectural complex of the Ming and Qing Dynasty consisting of over 200 low-rise ancient houses.

Aside from Sanfang Qixiang, we also visited Fujian Normal University (FNU), another symbol of Fuzhou’s long and rich history. Founded in 1907, it is Fujian’s oldest university and is regarded as one of China’s most time-honored teachers’ colleges.

Despite being over a century old, FNU is noteworthy for its constantly updated modern facilities for teaching and research. This educational institution is where we also met several Filipino scholars studying and teaching Mandarin here who are all one in saying that they are enjoying every minute of their stay here and will be happy to return to Fujian if given the chance.

ICC Studio of the Fujian Media Group based in Fuzhou (Photo by Joseph Araneta Gamboa)

Also part of our Fuzhou itinerary is the Fujian Media Group, a regional network consisting of Fujian Television, Fujian People’s Radio Station, and Fujian Film Production. With state-of-the-art and cutting-edge media technology, the state-owned conglomerate also known as the Fujian Radio Film and Television Group is widely regarded for its innovative approaches in Chinese media.

More snapshots of Chinese history

Our next stop provided us with more snapshots of Chinese history as we headed to Quanzhou (pronounced as “Chinchew”), another port city in Fujian. Our day in this city was filled with plenty of history lessons as we visited the Quanzhou Maritime Museum, the Kaiyuan Temple, and the Qingjing Mosque.

Built in 1959, the Quanzhou Maritime Museum is a testament to the pivotal role that Quanzhou played in China’s relations with other countries particularly in the areas of economic and cultural exchanges. Among the rare fascinating items on exhibit here are the Song Dynasty Quanzhou ship discovered in 1974 and the four-claw anchor navigation equipment that dates back to the Ming Dynasty.

The magnificent Kaiyu Temple is the largest Hindu-Buddhist temple in all of Fujian. Built during the Tang Dynasty, the existing buildings are relics of the Ming Dynasty and include the Hall of Heavenly Kings that greets visitors as they enter the complex; the Sutra Hall that houses over 3,700 volumes of Buddhist scriptures, Daxiong Palace and the Renshou and Zhenguo twin towers, the highest stone pagodas in China.

Renshou and Zhenguo twin stone pagodas in Kaiyu Temple in Quanzhou (Photos by Wilson Lee Flores)

Finally, we visit Jinjiang which while technically an urban district of Quanzhou is also classified as a country-level city. Jinjiang is home to numerous factories that produce consumer products including clothing and footwear. Not surprisingly, Jinjiang is where the fast-rising Anta Sports company is based.

Our visit to Anta’s headquarters revealed why the company is now the world’s largest sports equipment company by revenue and the third-largest manufacturer of sporting goods overall, just behind Nike and Adidas.

The author inside the Anta Sports headquarters in Jinjiang City (Photo credit: Edwin P. Sallan/BM)

In addition to manufacturing its own Anta brand of sneakers and other related sports apparel, the company has acquired numerous brands in recent years including popular names like Wilson, FILA, and Salomon, among many more. Anta shoes are likewise endorsed by world-class athletes including NBA superstars Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

Anta’s headquarters also houses the Anta Keep Moving Museum, which showcases an immersive look at how the company has evolved over the years and why the future looks bright for this Chinese sports giant.

Jose Rizal Square in Jinjiang City (Photo by Joseph Araneta Gamboa)

Finally, no trip to Jinjiang would be complete for Filipino tourists without dropping by Jose Rizal Square where a replica of the national hero’s Rizal Park monument in Manila. The shrine was built to honor Rizal’s Chinese ancestry, as his great-grandfather, Domingo Lam-Co (Ke Yi Nan) was a Chinese immigrant who hailed from Jinjiang.

In sum, my recent visit to Fujian Province was a largely eventful affair that provided me with a better appreciation of Chinese history as well as its shared heritage with the Philippines. At the same time, China’s innovative approach to progress and technology leaves little doubt as to the key role the country will continue to play in helping shape the future.

Image credits: Joseph Araneta Gamboa





