Private sector urged to join coalition to aid early-grade learning outcomes

VARIOUS local organizations were asked for their commitments to early-grade learning (EGL) and help address academic gaps, while enhancing the quality of Kindergarten to Grade 3 (K-3) education in the country.

This was after the Philippines had a dismal showing in the latest program for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 results, while its performance in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s latest global literacy evaluation revealed no significant difference compared to six years ago. While its median score in all categories changed by merely single digits, it is still below the organization’s average.

During the two periods (2018 and 2022) in review, the country scored 7 points higher in reading: from 340 to 347; and 2 points better in mathematics: from 353 to 355. However, it declined a notch in science: from 356 to 355.

“We need to understand that the students who took the PISA are 15- to 16-years old, and all of them came from K-3,” Dr. Malcolm Garma, senior technical advisor on system strengthening for Advancing Basic Education in the Philippines or ABC+, said in a media roundtable discussion during the International Day of Education 2024 Business Forum held recently in Ortigas.

Dr. Garma also highlighted “Catch-Up Fridays”—one of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) successful projects since the 2023 “MATATAG” Agenda launch.

“So that [is a sign that we really must] do some catching up. And part of the ambition really is that all these partners—corporate organizations, academe, and civil society—would be called to coalesce and help in that aspect of improving foundational skills, especially in reading and literacy in our basic education,” he said. “Thus, we are facilitating the formation of the EGL coalition.”

Initially, there were already several individual firms and organizations that had already joined the group. The membership is seen to reach 10 to 15 soon, including academic institutions, the media, and parent-community groups.

Amid the urgency, Garma noted that it needs time for the EGL coalition to be fully established. “We’re already successful in starting it. Probably, we can see the final shape…before the end of 2024. But the bigger challenge…is [its] sustainability.”

Intentions and aspirations

AN element the coalition will focus on is resources. For this, “complementarity” serves as its guiding principle to avoid duplication of support. This is where education technology, contents, and service delivery come in.

PLDT-Smart Foundation, as part of its “digital inclusion for all” thrust, is a supporter of the coalition. Its “School in a Bag” program is a digital classroom that is, literally, in a backpack containing a laptop for the teacher, tablets for the students, and a pocket Wi-Fi. Such devices for both the educator and learners are already preloaded with content for those with intermittent or no connectivity to the Internet since the initiative reaches even up to last-mile communities in the country. The telecom giant’s corporate social responsibility also trains teachers on information and communications technology, as well as innovative teaching strategies.

“We have proven [that through the interventions, we were able to enhance the students’ foundational skills on numeracy and literacy, as well as the] overall teaching process of teachers,” said Stephanie Orlino, who is PLDT and Smart’s assistant vice president and head of stakeholder management. “Our thrust is really to continue to support education from early grade to tertiary, even nonformal education, alternative learning system, and Sped [special education. We] will continue to support this coalition and the government’s digital roadmap for education.”

For early-learning and child development, Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) has been a trusted local platform for 27 years that helps hone youngsters’ learning skills even prior to their schooling. While EGL starts in the foundational years from Kinder to Grade 3, this free-to-air television channel owned by ABS-CBN has been showing educational and informative programs nationwide for learners.

“In Knowledge Channel, we’re starting from age zero, because it’s when basic experiences and skills of a child begin to develop,” Vice President and Director of Operations Edric Calma of KCFI said.

According to Calma, brain development is at 80 percent at the age of 3, and 90 percent at 5 years old. Given this, the educational TV network believes that mental stimuli should begin at birth.

“At age zero to 8, it is important to prepare the children for the life ahead for the 21st Century. [Better] if we could prepare them to think critically and creatively, as well as to communicate and collaborate. These are what they need for the [modern] world,” the KCFI official pointed out. “So, we should stitch K-3 [at zero to 8 for learners]. It is not too early for the kid to learn. In fact, such mental stimuli should already be provided to them at birth, so they have learning experiences to bring upon entry to Kinder, Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3.”

Since its inception in 1996, KCFI has continued developing new and engaging curriculum-based video lessons. The latest under its “Basa Bilang” (“Read and Count”) project is “Ready, Set, Read (RSR)” for Grade 1 English, “Wikaharian” for Grade 2 Filipino, and “MathDali” for Grade 1 mathematics. It also produced “I Love You, 1000”—a series on the first 1,000 days of a child to enable care providers and parents to prepare their kids in their development years.

Additionally, it also offers a portable media library, consisting of hard drives that contain learning materials for upland and island communities with poor or no access to the Internet.

Because absenteeism is among the challenges confronting the rural educational system, ship staffing company OSM-AD, through its very own Center for Learning, helps learners who fail to attend their classes due to long travel. This audio-visual facility is strategically located in a school or area that students nearby and even from far places can have access to. Teachers can also make use of it for their training.

“We are not responding to communities with less than 30-percent poverty incidence. As a ship manning firm, it dictates us to go to far-flung areas,” Foundation Manager Noah Ordoño of OSM-AD said. “At least every four years, we monitor their progress. From reports, it is good to know that students are more eager to go to school, given that they can now access such facilities they have not used or seen before.”

Coalition’s convergence

THE coalition, policy-wise, will help in crafting laws for the engagement of other government agencies to help the DepEd push further and improve national learning outcomes in early grades. In terms of K-3 advocacy, the media will play a pivotal role in linking early childhood education with the basics.

“We believe in the power of convergence. The coalition’s second dream is really to sustain the conversation. Third is accountability. Help should be continuous,” Garma pointed out. “Even if you are carrying your own interest in the business, underneath that…is the commitment to continue helping in whatever and wherever you can. And that is…social responsibility.”