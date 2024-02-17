MR. DIY Philippines continues to blaze the trail for retail platform with 500 stores

MR.DIY PHILIPPINES, the household name synonymous with affordability, variety, and quality, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey as a retail trailblazer in the Philippines. With the opening of its 500th store, MR.DIY Philippines continues to redefine the true meaning of expansion in the retail format.

Pioneering Progress: MR.DIY Balagtas, Bulacan, the inaugural MR.DIY Store in the Philippines, paving the way for a multitude of store openings to come.

From its humble beginnings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2005, MR.DIY entered the Philippine market in 2018 with its inaugural store in Balagtas, Bulacan. Since then, the brand has rapidly expanded its footprint, reaching a remarkable 500 stores in less than six years. The exponential growth is a testament to MR.DIY Philippines’ commitment to improving the homes of Filipinos and contributing to the local economy through extensive employment opportunities.

Marking the 50th store celebration at Ayala Fairview Terraces (left photo) and achieving the significant milestone of the 100th store at SM Hypermarket Novaliches (right photo).

The true essence of MR.DIY Philippines’ expansion lies not only in the celebration of the 500th store but also in its unwavering dedication to providing a comfortable and wholesome family shopping experience. Each MR.DIY store boasts an average size of 6,500 square feet, ensuring ample space for customers to explore the extensive range of products available.

CEO Roselle Andaya Leading the way for MR.DIY Philippines’ 200th store milestone in GMALL Davao.

With an impressive catalog of 18,000 types of products, MR.DIY not only offers unparalleled variety but also maintains some of the lowest prices in the market. The brand’s commitment to assuring a wide product range, convenient locations nationwide, and products at Always Low Prices has positioned MR.DIY as a preferred destination for Filipino shoppers.





MR,DIY celebrating its 300th store milestone in SM City Sucat with (from L-R) MR.DIY Head of Business Development Ferdinand Gasis, SM Malls SAVP Johanna Rupisan, MR.DIY CEO Roselle Andaya, MR.DIY Deputy Head of Marketing Charles Salecina, Director of Creador Alberto Lazzari, MR.DIY Head of Retail Abdul Muhaymin, and SM Malls AVP Gina Katigbak.

MR.DIY’s strategic approach involves direct management and collaboration with prominent retailers and mall owners. The brand operates as a mini anchor tenant in major shopping destinations such as Ayala Malls, SM City, SM Center, SM Megacenter, SM Hypermarket & Savemore, Waltermart Community Malls, Puregold, Gaisano Malls, and freestanding stores in local communities solidifying its presence across the Philippines.

MR.DIY Baler, Aurora Branch, MR.DIY Philippines’ 400th Store Milestone

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Roselle Andaya, CEO of MR.DIY Philippines, commented, “From our first store in Balagtas to reaching the 500th milestone, our journey has been about providing value to Filipino families. We started with a vision, and today, we are not just a retail brand but an integral part of the communities we serve. MR.DIY is not just about growth; it’s about giving every Filipino family an affordable means to improve their lifestyle”

MR.DIY Philippines employees commemorating their 500th milestone with a remarkable human formation depicting the number 500.

In the pursuit of its business milestone, MR.DIY Philippines has served more than 100 million customers from 2018 to 2023. The brand has also been a significant contributor to local employment, hiring thousands of employees to date. With more than 500 operational stores nationwide, MR.DIY Philippines has established a robust presence across the archipelago.

As MR.DIY celebrates its 500th store milestone, the brand remains committed to enhancing the lives of Filipinos, fostering local employment, and consistently providing quality products at Always Low Prices.

To know more about MR.DIY Milestones, head to MR.DIY’s official website at www.mrdiy.com/ph or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and TikTok. You can also check out MR.DIY’s stores nationwide here: https://www.mrdiy.com/ph/storelocator.