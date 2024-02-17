Manila Broadcasting Company rebrands to MBC Media Group amid digital era

EMBRACING today’s digital age, Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) has diversified from being just a radio network to a multiplatform provider as it rebranded itself to MBC Media Group.

“Our business has evolved over the years. Our vision for the future of MBC is very clear: we want this brand to stay relevant forever. To achieve this, we must take that evolutionary step from purely broadcasting to a multimedia business,” said Jun Nicdao, MBC Media Group president and current chairman of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, during the company’s Trade Event for Partners held recently at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City.

To mark this milestone, the firm unveiled its new logo illustrating six ellipses that symbolize how it adapts to the present and future, and representing sound waves from its legacy business and a depiction of a wider audience reach.

Founded in 1939, KZRH was the first radio station in the country which is now known as DZRH. Over the past decades, it have grown to 200 AM and FM stations, thus making it the largest radio network in the country.

Being a market leader, MBC continuously innovates to enhance audience experiences and help its partners grow their businesses. In 2007, it widened its audience reach by launching its first television (TV) station carrying the top rating programs of DZRH AM, aside from its own daily shows. In 2022, DZRH news television was rebranded DZRH TV, and is now being carried by more than 1,000 cable operators nationwide.

This year, DZRH has rolled out new music and lifestyle programs. It has expanded both its technical capabilities for top quality content. Currently, it operates free to air TV stations in the Visayas.

MBC will be rolling out digital TV stations in all major broadcast areas, including Mega Manila. It has also created service groups to further enhance its capabilities, with a promo department and a dedicated events team tasked with providing holistic solutions for activation requirements backed by its network of radio stations nationwide.