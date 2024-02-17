Malaysian government, firm donate books to Marawi schoolkids

THE government of Malaysia, through its embassy in the Philippines, and a book retailer firm donated 1,000-plus books to young students in Marawi, Lanao del Sur.

Ambassador Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino said the partnership with the Big Bad Wolf Books chain is expected to promote good relations with the Philippines, while improving the literacy rate in Mindanao.

“We hope that this partnership will be the start of expanding this project, aiming for [all schools in Mindanao] to be recipients,” Castelino said during the symbolic turnover of the books.

The envoy said the retailer’s donations were coursed through the Mindanao State University under the King Faisal Center for Islamic, Arabic, and Asian Studies.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its reading project, also partnered with the initiative, as the agency will identify more schools in the province and the rest of Mindanao.

On the sidelines of the event, Undersecretary Fatimah Aliah Dimaporo of DSWD said the agency has identified scores of disadvantaged children who are unable to access basic social services—including books for education.

In Lanao del Sur, Dimaporo confirmed that many children, mostly orphans, are sheltered in boarding schools known as torils. She said that “with [an] overwhelming population, these schools are dependent on private donations.”

Founded in Malaysia, Big Bad Wolf’s founder Andrew Yap shared the retailer’s vision for the younger generation to kickstart the reading habit of and the love for reading.

Image credits: PNA/Nef Luczon





