Making it Real

Just like many of us, realme began the year with a resolution—a renewed purpose complete with a fresh and inspiring tagline: “Make It Real.”

In an open letter, realme CEO Sky Li announced a rebranding initiative, shifting from an “opportunity-oriented” to a “brand-oriented” strategy to strengthen its connection with young users globally.

Sky Li said, “The focus of our new positioning is not so much a redirection as it is an opening-up. This will guide our long-term investment and development which will help us better connect with more young users, in more markets, and more regions of the world.”

To bring breakthroughs in product strength, realme will continue to adhere to its “Simply Better” and “No Leap, No Launch” strategies while clarifying the positioning of its three product lines: the GT Series positioned as Next-level Performance Flagship, Number Series positioned as Next-gen Imaging, and C Series positioned as Essential Plus.

Realme C67

The brand said it will focus on improving the product experience in the three areas of performance, photography, and design, collaborating with more than 30 leading tech partners while investing more heavily in research and development.

As for the new slogan, it retains realme’s “Dare to Leap” spirit while focusing more on its users, and bringing real, clear, and tangible benefits. The “Make It Real” tagline is designed to empower consumers to realize their aspirations and achieve a profound sense of fulfillment.

A NOTEWORTHY ADDITION

Recognizing the need to broaden its reach and include the general mass market segment, realme furthers its commitment to make technology available by introducing its new “Note” series.

Traditionally, the “Note” branding has been synonymous with high-end flagship devices but realme is redefining this narrative by positioning the Note series as its most budget-friendly collection of smartphones.

Despite its affordable retail price of P3,599 (further discounted to P2,499 at launch), the realme Note 50 boasts of several features typically found in devices priced about twice as much. It became the fastest-selling device on TikTok selling out 4,000 units in just a few minutes and because of this feat, realme was hailed TikTok’s biggest 1-Day sale of the month for their Multi-Channel Network partners with P28.9 million total sales.

I’ve been using the device for the past few weeks and besides its price, which actually costs less than some of my Marvel Legends and Mc Farlane action figures, it has some real note worth-it specs that makes it an excellent choice for those on a really tight budget.

Starting with the pros, I really liked the realme Note 50’s design. It comes in two colors—Sky Blue and Midnight Black—and adopts a splicing philosophy with its Trendy Glittering Design. The back panel has a shimmered finish on the top, while the bottom part has a matte finish making it less prone to fingerprint smudges. It has a 7.99mm Ultra Slim profile with a C-angle side design to make it look more classy. Its very lightweight and sits perfectly in your hand making it very comfortable to use. You also get a microSD card slot for up to 2TB expandable storage, as well as a 3.55mm headphone jack. For added protection, it even has an IP54 Dust and Water Resistance.

Another standout is its large 6.7” HD+ Display offering a 90.30 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 560 Nits. Compared to other phones at this price point, the faster refresh rate offers a smoother viewing experience as well as better touch response. This bright and vivid display provides a satisfactory experience whether you are watching videos or playing games indoors. The single firing speaker is also worth mentioning as it can get quite loud and the sound quality is great for an entry-level device.

For the cameras, the realme note 50 has a humble dual camera setup composed of a 13MP main shooter and black-and-white sensor. For selfies, the front notch houses a 5MP shooter. If you’ve ever used a realme phone, then you know what to expect in terms of colors. The Note 50 can deliver good detailed photos in good lighting, but they can appear a bit over saturated. There is no Street Mode but you still have Night, Portrait, Pano, and even Pro mode to play with when taking photos. As for video recording, the realme Note 50 can shoot up to 1080p video at 30FPS; there’s even a 480p resolution, which I think you could use if you are trying to save space.

The realme Note 50 has a Unisoc T612 processor that’s paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This processor is good for general use and should be able to provide a lag-free experience when playing casual games. It runs a lighter T version of the realmeUI but you still get all the features you need. It even has a mini capsule, realme’s version of the iPhone’s dynamic Island that shows your battery status, data usage, as well as your daily step count.

Lastly, the realme Note 50 has a 5000mAh battery which is good for an entire day of moderate use. I did notice a much faster battery drain though. As for charging speeds, it only supports 10W charging which is disappointing as it took around 3 hours to fully charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent.

For a smartphone that’s priced below P4,000, the realme Note 50 is a good choice for first-time phone users or those who are really on a tight budget. The phone looks notably great with a reassuring build quality and its performance and specs cover all the essentials. If you are not in a hurry though, make sure to wait for those promos to get it at an even better price.

THE CHAMP IS HERE

For fans of the C-series, realme just launched the realme C67 this week. Positioned as the direct successor to the realme C55, it continues the brand’s tiered approach within its C-series lineup. This series is categorized into three categories: high, medium and low, represented previously by the realme C55, realme C53, and realme C51, respectively.

I’ve tried almost all of realme’s previous C-series phones and I think the realme C67 presents a very comprehensive offering, with superior main camera capabilities, advanced photo processing technology, and exceptional build quality. It also features fast charging, dual stereo speakers, a high-quality IPS display, and software that is finely tuned to leverage the full potential of the device.

I will start with the cameras, as the realme C67 has one of the best cameras I’ve tried in its price segment. It has a rear dual-camera system composed of a 108MP main shooter paired with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera. The main camera uses a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, which is used by several pricier mid-range devices. Because of this, the C67 has improved focusing capability and is capable of shooting better low-light shots.

The main camera features 3x in-sensor zoom, which I found very useful when covering events, since I can’t always get close to the stage or my subject. The quality is decent enough and you still get good levels of sharpness and details as long as your subject isn’t too far. And for the price of this phone, this is probably the best you can expect without a dedicated telephoto lens.

I love using Street Mode and it’s one of the most fun modes to experiment with as you can experiment with various stylistic filters to make your photos look unique without having to use some complicated editing. For videos, it can shoot up to only 1080p 30fps. The EIS helps reduce shakes a bit but walking videos can still be a bit jarring especially when panning. Best use a gimbal if you have one.

As expected, the quality does dip in darker environments, but you could use night mode to boost the brightness up a bit. It can also take natural-looking selfies, but in case you want a flawless look, you have access to all the editing options you need.

The Sunny Oasis color variant is the next best thing I like about the C67. Thanks to an advanced gradient coating process, the green color of the back panel brings a three-dimensional light effect. I think this is the best green colorway I’ve seen on a smartphone so far.

The realme C67 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor, which stands out for its energy efficiency and high performance. Comparable to processors found in higher priced smartphones, this chipset enables seamless multitasking and smooth gameplay on classic mobile games, ensuring minimal lag. It’s an ideal choice for users who prioritize both productivity and speed.

Moving on to its display, it has a 6.72” FHD+ IPS Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and can reach up to 950 nits which helps when you need to use your phone outdoors in bright sunlight. For audio, its dual stereo speakers packs the best sound among its C-series brothers, and compared to its predecessors realme says you can get a 100 percent increase in volume for a richer and more immersive audio experience. Another great addition is the improved Mini Capsule 2.0 with additional functions such as Event Reminders, Weather Notifications, and Music Playback Control equipped with sound wave animation and swipe controls.

As for battery, the 5000mAh should last you more than a day of mixed use and the 33W SuperVooc charging should fully charge it in about 1.5 hours.

Overall, the realme C67 continues to be a champion in the premium entry level segment with its stunning Sunny Oasis colorway. It also has a wonderful camera system that can take great photos with lots of fun modes like tilt-shift and street mode to experiment with. Battery life is excellent and its snappy and smooth performance translates to a very enjoyable daily experience. The realme C67 is priced at P9,999 for the 8GB+128GB version and P10,999 for the 8GB+256GB option.