LG’S latest digital signage at Integrated Systems Europe 2024

LG Electronics (LG) showcased its advanced digital signage solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, last January 30 to February 2. LG unveiled its comprehensive range of display solutions tailored to the needs of retail, corporate, education and hospitality, including its Micro LED, All-in-One LED, Transparent OLED and cloud management platforms.

Inside ISE 2024’s largest booth, the LG MAGNIT lineup of microLED displays featured across several zones that demonstrated a different usage scene, including a digitalized control room, meeting space, luxury suite and virtual production studio. The company’s micro LED technology enables large-scale screens that can be tailored to meet customers’ specific demands and installation environments. In addition to outstanding picture quality with stunning color accuracy across a wide viewing angle, LG’s micro LED tech has undergone rigorous testing for surface flame spread and electromagnetic compatibility.

Ideal for conference rooms, LG MAGNIT All-in-One features easy-to-access, front-mounted controls, integrated speakers and a controller for convenience and simplicity. LG’s Micro LED solutions for corporate control rooms boast large screens and continuous monitoring capabilities, while LG MAGNIT for virtual production studios delivers accurate image reproduction and compatibility with various filmmaking equipment. LG’s Micro LED displays for luxury suites leverage the Alpha 9 AI processor to provide exceptional viewing experiences and content-optimized picture quality.

The Corporate Zone highlighted three LG MAGNIT displays: one perfect when filming CEO speeches or commercials, another that has a detachable power supply unit for use in control rooms, and the All-in-One model with embedded controller and speakers for meeting rooms. Also on show were the newly-introduced 21:9 aspect ratio, 171-inch LED All-in-One and 21:9, 105-inch LCD signage, which work well with widescreen video-conferencing platforms. These signages are also compatible with integrated solutions from LG’s partners to meet user-specific needs.

