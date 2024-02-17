Japan embassy, PHILFEJA hold ‘Shinnenkai’ new year celebration

ON February 2, the Embassy of Japan, together with the Philippine Federation of Japan Alumni (PHILFEJA), hosted a “Shinnenkai” (New Year’s Party) at the Japanese ambassador’s residence.

The event, according to the embassy, “marked a joyful celebration and significant gathering of individuals representing the robust ties between the Philippines and Japan.”

It also witnessed the awarding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Award to the Asean Council of Japan Alumni. Received by PHILFEJA president Domingo Go, he said the award recognizes the outstanding contributions that the council has brought in strengthening bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines.

The grand celebration served as a vibrant reunion for alumni from diverse sectors who have benefited from Japanese education and cultural-exchange projects. Esteemed guests such as former minister of Education, Culture and Sports Jaime Laya; Philippine Competition Commission chair Atty. Michael G. Aguinaldo; Japan International Cooperation Agency-Philippines’s chief representative Takema Sakamoto; and Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines president Shigeru Shimoda added an air of prestige to the occasion.

PHILFEJA, the representative body of the Japan alumni community in the Philippines, stands as the collective voice of the graduates in the Philippines, composed of various constituent groups dedicated to fostering enduring friendships and promoting cultural exchange between the two nations, the embassy said. For more information, visit https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/network/people/philfeja/.