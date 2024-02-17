House body directs DTI and DA to hike discount for seniors

The House Committee on Ways and Means, House Committee on Senior Citizens, and Special Committee on Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday directed the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) to increase the senior citizen’s discount on basic goods from P65 per week to P125 per week, or a total of P500 per month.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda said the joint committee based its decision on food inflation rates from 2010 to 2024, deeming it a more sensible approach for basic goods.

“Using food inflation rates, we determined that by now the total value of the discount should have been adjusted to around P126.31 per week. So, adjustment to P125 is more or less where we should be by now,” he said.

“The food inflation rate makes better sense since these are basic goods. At least, this is an empirically made policy decision rather than setting an arbitrary adjustment,” Salceda added.

Under the current system, promulgated through DTI-DA Administrative Order No. 10-02, as part of Republic Act No. 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act, senior citizens are entitled to a special discount of 5 percent of the regular retail price, without exemption from value-added tax, on basic necessities. The total value of goods discounted is capped at P1,300 per week, or a P65 discount.

“The DTI and the DA are so directed to adjust the rates prescribed in the administrative order,” Salceda said, following a motion from fellow committee chairs Rep. Alfel Bascug and Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes.

Salceda directed the DTI and the DA to promptly adjust the rates specified in the administrative order, highlighting its flexibility as an administrative order that can be adjusted with immediate effect.

“This is just an administrative order, so it can be adjusted with immediate effect,” Salceda added.

According to Salceda, the estimated annual cost of these discounts to society is around P31.096 billion, a shared burden among all.

Salceda emphasized the societal responsibility of caring for elders, with the understanding that everyone will eventually become an elder.

“This is the overarching doctrine of these discounts: everyone else has a responsibility to take care of elders, simply because everyone else will become elders at some point,” he said.

“The policy decision we have made as a society is that we will all distribute the burden amongst ourselves, as sellers will likely pass these costs on to other consumers,” he added.

“It has an inflationary effect of around 0.04 percent, which doesn’t look like much, but the nominal value, if taken on its own, is substantial,” Salceda said.