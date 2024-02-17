GCrypto partners with Apl de Ap

Finance super app GCash, through GCrypto, recently announced its partnership with renowned Filipino American rapper Apl.de.Ap and Manila-based contemporary artist Bitto to promote phygital art to life at the Agents of Peace and Love, the Apl.de.Ap and Bitto Phygital Art Collection.

“We are delighted to work with Apl.de.Ap and Bitto, two Filipino artists who have established their marks in the global space, as they break artistic boundaries,” said Luis Buenaventura, GCash head of Web3 in an interview on the sidelines of the event held in Makati City

“This collaboration is in line with our goal of amplifying more local talents to the global stage while enabling more Filipino creatives and collectors to access premium art collaborations,” Buenaventura added.

At the Apl.de.Ap x Bitto Phygital Art Launch in Poblacion area, art enthusiasts, and non fungible tokens (NFT) collectors came together to witness the launch of Agents of Peace and Love, a collection featuring Apl.de.Ap’s NFT music and Bitto’s Bittoverse artworks.

An art auction in collaboration with homegrown NFT marketplace Likha and the popular art gallery Vinyl on Vinyl showcased a one-of-a-kind canvas painting by Bitto, accompanied by original unreleased music by Apl de Ap, which will be for the benefit of the Apl.de.Ap Foundation. Collectors snagged limited-edition sculptures with embedded music, along with signed event-exclusive art prints.

Organized by GCrypto, Buenaventura said the event also aims to make cryptocurrency more accessible to Filipinos. “The motto of Gash ‘Finance for all’ can be also expressed in art through such an event like this,” said Buenventura on the sidelines of the event.

He added that GCrypto aims to be promoted on the mainstream like the popular GCash. “This is also one major step to promote Filipino artists in the local scene,” he said.

Buenaventura said the collaboration between Bitto and Apl is special as it is something that is not often seen on the art scence.

“It’s something you don’t see often: a collaboration of two big names in the creative/art space,” shared Jax Reyes, winning bidder of the 4x5ft canvas painting that comes with the ownership of Apl’s exclusive song “Turnaround.” Asked what inspired him to bid for the artwork, Reyes said, “​​More than anything else, it’s the cause. It’s the portion that will be donated to nurture the youth through education and [help them] explore their creative side.

The Philippines continues to be one of the most vibrant markets for artistic innovation in Southeast Asia, with the country’s creative economy amounting to P1.6 trillion in 2022, a 12 percent increase from the previous year.