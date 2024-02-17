Canada to decrease number of new international student permits issued to approximately 360,000 for 2024: How are Filipinos affected?

ON January 22, the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship-Canada (IRCC) announced that the North American country will only grant 360,000 student permits to international students from around the globe this year. That is a 35-percent decrease from student permits issued in 2023.

The decision reflects the Canadian government’s commitment to prioritize the quality of education provided to global learners. By carefully managing the influx of new students, the country aims to enhance the overall student experience, ensuring access to resources, support services, and a positive learning environment.

IRCC furthered that the new measures will apply until 2025, and the number of study permits to be granted next year will be reassessed at the end of 2024.

Stricter requirements

ENSURING that international students entering Canada are better equipped to succeed academically and contribute positively to the society, the government will implement changes in the requirements to apply for a student permit. The biggest change is in the minimum proof of funds for all provinces, except in Quebec.

Additionally, applicants will now need to provide an attestation letter from the province or territory where they plan to study. Minors, Master’s degree, Ph.D. enlisters, and students applying to extend their study permit are exempt from this new requirement.

Impact on postgrad work permit

FOR many students, one of the biggest factors that makes Canada an attractive study destination is its friendly postgraduation work opportunities. So, how will the recent announcement impact students after graduating from a Canadian institution?

The postgraduate work permit eligibility remains the same: Only private institutions under a public-private partnership (PPP) will be affected. Master’s and Ph.D. students will still be eligible for a three-year PGWP.

Single applicants who started matriculating in Canada before September 1, 2024 will not be affected by the announcement. Meanwhile, those who will study from the said date and onward will not be eligible for a PGWP if they are enrolled in a PPP institution.

Those enrolled in a designated learning institution (DLI) with PGWP eligibility will not be impacted. Their dependents will also still be eligible for an Open Work Permit (OWP) if the student is enrolled in a Master’s or Doctorate degree program. Dependents of students for the Summer 2024 intake will still be eligible for OWP.

What this means for Filipino students

ACCORDING to IDP Education Philippines—an international education-services organization that helps Filipinos study abroad—this announcement will not affect Filipinos with approved visas, those who already applied for their student permits before the announcement on January 22, 2024, and those who are already in Canada.

“The reduction of student permits will only impact those who are yet to apply for their visas,” Country Director Jojo Habana of IDP shared. “This will likely affect the number of Filipinos who will be granted student permits, especially as the Philippines is one of the [major sources of global] students for Canada, next to India and China.”

With the stricter student permit requirements, do Filipinos who plan to study in Canada need to reconsider or choose other study destinations?

Not necessarily, said Habana: “While the announcement can cause confusion and uncertainties among aspiring international students, the good news is there are agencies like IDP who can guide them throughout the entire process without a fee.”

The firm offers free “study-abroad” services such as one-on-one consultations, visa-application guidance, school-application assistance, and predeparture support.

Students who use IDP’s services will be assigned an education counselor who will advise and answer all their questions about studying abroad. It has offices in major sites across the Philippines, including Pasig City, Makati City, Quezon City, Batangas City, Baguio City, Cebu City, Iloilo City, Cagayan De Oro City, and Davao City, as well as one in the province of Pampanga.