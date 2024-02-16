US Marine Corps planes accomplish Davao de Oro relief mission–AFP

Two United States Marine Corps (USMC) transport aircraft flew 15,400 family food packs to landslide-affected areas in Davao De Oro, highlighting the importance of prepositioning of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) equipment and supplies in Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in the future.

“We are deeply thankful for the support rendered by the US in our relief operations. Their assistance truly helped aid the affected communities in Mindanao,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement Thursday.

This as he emphasized the prepositioning of HADR equipment, supplies and relief goods in the EDCA sites in similar situations in the future.

“Through EDCA, the improvements in our bases and the prepositioned US assets will allow us to respond quickly and more efficiently in the future. Together with our ally and fellow Filipinos, we will strive to ensure that no one is left behind in our journey toward recovery and resilience,” Brawner said.

On Thursday, the AFP announced that two USMC KC-130J cargo planes have completed the delivery of the above-mentioned relief supplies to the landslide-affected areas.

The mission started last February 12.

“As the relief mission progressed in Mindanao, the presence of the allied forces offered hope and support to those affected and demonstrated the enduring bond between the US and the Philippines in times of need,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad noted.