To dust and to love

Last 14th of February was Valentine’s Day. This was predictably a happy day but not news. But that day was also Ash Wednesday. This was news. Or something we can turn into news.

There is humor and irony in this calendrical coincidence. The Catholics, in particular, were amused at the idea of morbidity walking hand in hand with romance, the dark motif of ash elegant against the garish incarnadine of a day focusing on one of our vital organs.

The comparison goes on: in the rituals of Ash Wednesday, we are all reminded that from dust we came and to dust we shall return again. It is a ceremonial so unfair because an authority—the Church—tells us to remember that whatever we have become, we shall not merely grow old and die, we will be mere dust. And this dust will lose all of its titles—no more kings and princes’ titles to it, no sash of beauty, no terrific reputation. It is a proposition that never inspires but finds fault in a dismal myth of origin. In the protocols and business of St. Valentine’s, there are no didactic reminders of who we are, but just the objects of liking and loving—the votive flowers, the cards with all the promises one in the throes of death would never imagine to be reciting from the heart, and the crowd-pleasing dinner dates or lunches when the day for lovers is transformed into a banquet of devotion for all our loved ones, including, mind you, our teachers, we pity, we thought, remain unloved.

Let us go deeper into these moveable feasts of forever.

In his poem Ash Wednesday, T.S. Eliot laments how he does “not hope to know/the infirm glory of the positive hour,” a continuing reference to times and hours, validation of eternity as well as its condemnation. Somewhere in that brief act of a priest, a deacon or a lay minister are the lessons of our religion: life is good but we need death to constantly help us turn to the beginning, to the God of our creation. What a drab way of teaching love for our source, what a dark, dark way to humility and humiliation.

For a day, especially those who, for reasons of oversupply of ash, get dabbed by more than just a reminder but already a death sentence, to walk the whole day while your forehead has the mark of the finite being, is to be a good follower. People whose foreheads have only a slight dash may feel insecure, thinking that his or her creator may not be loving at all, take heed: a forehead ashed but not ashed is a sign that even the notion of the infinite is limited.

I am, of course, philosophizing. Which is bad for non-philosophers.

Perhaps, the better deal is to ask this question: Is there love on Ash Wednesday? Or, is there compassion in Ash Wednesday?

What I am doing really is finding fault in having two days of conflicting persuasions be in touch with each other.

Think of it this way: if love, which is over-celebrated on Valentine’s Day, is predicated on relationships ending with marriage, then the ash day and the red-letter day are indeed kin. In the marriage vow, we, audience to the ceremonies, are aware of the phrase “till death do us part.” Mistaken for possessing perfection, that vow is really the culprit behind the sadness and tragic notes of all coupling. The notion that death is the more successful partner in love tales arises from that part of the wedding vow. Aha, these weddings after all are not about the eternal; they are only good up to life.

What could we celebrate then on Valentine’s Day? Not love perfected and certainly not passion that would not go on forever.

Allow me to propose these kinds of loves that we should now underscore, articulate, legislate while the universe still listens:

Begin with the love that is never expressed. This is the best, the golden kind of love. It stays inside the inner depths of your being, away from poets and essayists. It is a love that will never die because it has never lived. A glance made some hundreds of years ago never made it to the starting line of holding another being’s hands; instead, that love ceased to be seen, and yet it continued to be felt. This love is that kiss never—for reasons of timidity, cowardice and fate—given.

Go on to love that you offered to one who looked at it on the palm of your hand. The other being for whom that love was freely given held it briefly, tenderly, but opted to return it to you. It is not for me, he or she says. It will hurt you more than link you to the heart of the universe if I accept it, briefly, tenderly, but only for an infinity of hours. And when the sun has started to shine, and the night has waned, that love, if you have not taken it back, may be out there in space—a condemned soul, chained to undying memories, walking the face of this earth, the ancestor to all the loneliness of humans.

And then this love: the truest love we feel when death comes and we hold our beloved’s hands for the last time; the love we bravely express because someone is bidding goodbye, and all those loves we know for the hungry, the decimated, the vanished, the unseen. These are the loves that escape the ashes of indiscretion and enable us, urge us to act on them, to attempt to change the world for the better. But this is the same kind of love no Valentine’s Day deserves.

