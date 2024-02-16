Some economics on regional budget allocation

Galatians 6:7–8, “A person will reap only what he sows, because the one who sows for his flesh will reap corruption from the flesh, but the one who sows for the spirit will reap eternal life from the spirit.”

IN short, “you reap what you sow.” In economics, in incentivizing agents to generate revenue, the agents that generate the most are allocated the most budget, and those that generate the least revenue are allocated the least budget. Hence, in allocation as proposed in the 2024 national budget, Luzon, which generated P15 trillion of GDP in 2022, gets budget allocation of P2 trillion; Mindanao, with P4 trillion GDP, gets an allocation of P800 billion; and Visayas, with P3 trillion, gets an allocation of P605 billion.

The same goes with regions. The National Capital Region (NCR), which generated the most gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of almost P7 trillion, gets the biggest budget allocation of P854 billion; other regions are in between; and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) which generated the least GRDP of over P300 billion gets one of the smallest budgets of P142 billion.

Apart from incentivizing agents to generate revenue, another consideration in regional budget allocation is the distribution through which the government budget will have the biggest “bang for the buck.” In microeconomics, the more is allocated to a region, the greater is the total return to a region. However, because of the law of the diminishing marginal returns to investment, the same buck for the poor will have a bigger “bang” than for the bountiful. In other words, the same additional P100 for the poor may translate to the first and only meal of the day, whereas that same P100 for the well off may translate to the fourth meal of the day.

Hence, in allocation as proposed in the 2024 national budget, Luzon, which generated 68 percent of the GDP in 2022, gets a budget allocation of 61 percent of the total budget; Mindanao, with 18 percent of the GDP, gets 23 percent of the total budget; and Visayas, with 14 percent of the GDP, gets an allocation of 17 percent of the budget. The same goes with regions. NCR, which generated the biggest share in the GDP of 31 percent, gets a budget allocation equivalent to only 24 percent of the national regional budget; other regions are in between; and BARMM, which generated the least share of GDP of 1 percent, gets one of the biggest proportional share of 4 percent of the national budget for regions.

Another way to look at it is the percentage a region gets from the budget per one percent contribution in the GDP. For Luzon, 0.9 times; for Mindanao, 1.3 times; and for Visayas, 1.2 times. For NCR, 0.8 times; other regions in between; and for BARMM, 4 times. The implication is that the biggest contributors of GDP get the biggest peso budget allocation but become net givers. On the other hand, the smallest contributors of GDP get the least peso budget allocation but become net receivers.

Thus, federalism, if it is to be true to its meaning, will result in disastrous public finance consequences. The marketing pitch towards federalism is that regions or super-regions get to have their semi-independence in terms of policy from the central government. One major hidden consequence is fiscal federalism. That is, you reap what you sow. A region can only spend what it can collect. A rich region naturally collects more to serve its relatively better off constituents, and a poor region naturally collects less to serve its poorer constituents. The net givers in the republican setting will no longer have to give in a federal system, and the net receivers will no longer receive. Thus, the rich become richer, and the poor become poorer.

Families can relate to this. In republicanism, children live in the house for free but play by house rules. But in federalism, children can live in their own place and have independence; but they also pay for their rents and other bills.

Speaking of secession, let us not dignify the idea. The people of Mindanao are no less Filipinos than any from Luzon and the Visayas. From an anecdotal observation, people I know from Mindanao are just as patriotic and vested to the Republic as anyone. For example, the Ateneo universities in Bicol, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Manila, Naga, and Zamboanga are one as Filipinos. But just as food for thought, for Mindanao, which is a net receiver and home of many of the poorest regions and hence biggest net receiving regions of the country, the natural consequence of secession in the realm of public finance and poverty alleviation is disaster.

Dr. Luis F. Dumlao is the former Dean of the John Gokongwei School of Management at Ateneo de Manila University.