Solon cites cash aid, tax perks for single parents

CAMARINES Sur Rep. Lray Villafuerte has cited that in addition to being entitled to coverage by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), a single father or a single mother should also enjoy several tax perks mandated by law.

“Alongside a monthly cash subsidy for solo parents earning the minimum wage or below and the 10-percent discount plus exemption from the 12-percent value-added tax (VAT) on certain essential purchases, single dads and moms are now entitled to free PhilHealth coverage,” Villafuerte said.

The lawmaker noted that Republic Act (RA) 11861 increased the age threshold of the dependents entitled to benefits from 18 years old to 22 years old. The law also expanded the coverage of spouses to include not only the legitimate husbands or wives but also partners in common-law relationships as defined by the Family Code.

Individuals considered “solo parents” under RA 11861 include spouses or family members of semi-skilled overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) away from the Philippines for 12 months, grandparents or qualified guardians with sole responsibility for eligible children, and those whose spouses have been detained for at least three months due to criminal conviction.

Other categories now classified as “solo parents” include those with spouses medically certified as physically or mentally incapacitated, those separated for at least six months with sole parental care, and those with nullified or annulled marriages entrusted with sole parental care.

Besides existing leave privileges, solo parents are entitled to a 7-day parental leave with pay regardless of employment status and receive priority in workplace telecommuting programs, according to Villafuerte, who also co-authored the Telecommuting Act of 2018 (RA 11165).

Villafuerte said that solo parents may, too, avail themselves of the 10 percent discount and VAT exemption on their purchases of essentials such as baby’s milk, diapers, and doctor-prescribed medicines for their children six years of age and below.

Villafuerte expressed anticipation for full compliance by establishments offering financial relief under RA 11869 for low-income single parents and highlighted the importance of the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s guidelines on tax breaks for such establishments, providing relief to a sector affected by COVID-19.

The actual grant of discounts and VAT exemptions is subject to guidelines issued by the Department of Health (DOH) in coordination with PhilHealth, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), according to Revenue Regulations (RR) No. 1-2023.

Qualified solo parents can avail themselves of the 10 percent discount and VAT exemption on purchases of specified items, including breastmilk or infant formula, food supplements, micronutrient supplements, sanitary diapers, branded or generic medicines, vaccines, and medical supplements prescribed for their children.

Solo parents need to present their Solo Parent Identification Card (SPIC) and booklet issued by the Solo Parents Office of the provincial or city government or the Solo Parents Division of the municipal government for every purchase.

Establishments honoring the discounts and VAT exemptions can claim them as tax deductions from their gross incomes, based on the cost of goods sold, as outlined in BIR regulations.

A 2017 study estimated approximately 14 to 15 million solo parents in the country, and under RA 11861, those earning minimum wages or below will receive a higher monthly cash aid of P1,000 from their respective local government units.