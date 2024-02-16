Sen. Go lauds SHC launch in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go lauded the new Super Health Center (SHC) turnover in Barangay Poblacion 3, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato on Friday, February 9. According to Go, the latest SHC Pigcawayan is poised to significantly enhance primary care services for the community.

“This Super Health Center is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every Filipino has access to quality healthcare. I am proud to see such initiatives come to fruition, especially in areas where medical services are much needed,” he added.

The Super Health Center in Pigcawayan aims to decongest hospitals by providing primary care services to the community, thereby improving overall health outcomes.

The center will offer various services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, making remote patient diagnosis and treatment possible.

Furthermore, free consultations at the SHC will be facilitated through the collaborative efforts of municipal health offices, local government units (LGU), and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) under its Konsulta program. According to Go, this initiative is part of the government’s effort to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Go also lauded the local government of Pigcawayan, led by Mayor Juanito Agustin, as they played a pivotal role in realizing this project. Their collaboration and support have been crucial in ensuring the successful establishment of the Super Health Center.

Aside from the Mayor, the event was attended by District 1 Board Member Sittie Antao-Balisi and Councilor Aaron Bulaclac, among others.

As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, along with backing from the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa and collaborative efforts from local government units and fellow legislators, ample funding was secured in the 2022 national budget to establish 307 Super Health Centers.