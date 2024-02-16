Sen. Gatchalian pushes wider parental role to improve learner performance

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday called for stronger parental involvement in education to further improve learner performance.

Citing the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the senator noted findings that students in more supportive homes tend to perform better, prompting the lawmaker to press for “full and effective implementation” of the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Act embodied in Republic Act No. 11908.

The senator took note of the latest round of PISA showing that compared to other Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development Countries (OECD) countries (0.00), which showed that the index of family support in the Philippines (-0.25) was negatively and significantly lower.

According to the study, a one-unit increase in the index of family support in the Philippines was associated with a 13-point increase in the mathematics score of students after accounting for their socioeconomic profiles and that of their schools.

The assessment also revealed the changes in learners’ mathematics performance when parents or members of their family did activities once or twice a week, every day or almost every day, to show support.

It also noted “when students reported that they eat the main meal together with their parents, they tend to score 44 points higher in mathematics, adding that “spending time to talk, on the other hand, improved math scores by 33 points.”

In addition, other activities that helped improve math scores included encouraging students to get good marks (26 points), talking about the importance of completing upper secondary education (21 points), talking about future education (19 points), and discussing how well a learner is doing at school (19 points), among others.

Gatchalian also took note that “these results press the need to empower parents in supporting their child’s development, which could be achieved through the implementation of the Parent Effectiveness Service Act, adding that the law which Gatchalian authored and co-sponsored, seeks to strengthen the knowledge and skills of parents and parent-substitutes in responding to their parental duties and responsibilities, protecting and promoting children’s rights, fostering positive early childhood development, and advancing children’s educational progress.

Moreover, the law provides that the program shall be implemented in cities and municipalities that will also conduct parent effectiveness sessions through their respective social welfare and development offices and local government units

“Ipinasa natin ang Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act upang tulungan ang ating mga magulang na magabayan ang kanilang mga anak. Nakita natin sa PISA ang kahalagahan ng suporta at gabay ng mga magulang sa pag-aaral ng kanilang mga anak, kaya naman dapat nating tiyakin na ang mga PES program ay naipapatupad nang maayos sa lahat ng mga lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa,” said Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education.