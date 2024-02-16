SC issues writ of amparo and habeas data in favor of environmental advocates DOJ charged with oral defamation for maligning police, military

THE Supreme Court has issued writs of amparo and habeas data in favor of environmental advocates Jonila F. Castro and Jhed Reiyana C. Tamano who were earlier charged by the Department of Justice with grave oral defamation for embarrassing the police and the military during a press conference last September 2023.

In a 17-page decision penned by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, the Court en banc also granted the plea of Castro and Tamano for a temporary protection order (TPO) against the respondents namely Lieutenant Colonel Ronnel B. Dela Cruz and members of the 70th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army; Police Captain Carlito Buco and members of the Philippine National Police, Bataan; National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya; National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), and all others acting under their direction, instructions, and orders.

In granting their petition , the Court found that petitioners were able to prove “by substantial evidence” the allegations in their petition meriting the protection of their freedoms through the writs of amparo and habeas data.

A writ of amparo is a remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty, and security has been violated or is threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity.

A writ of babeas data “is a legal remedy available to any person whose right to privacy in life, liberty or security is violated or threatened by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity engaged in the gathering, collecting or storing of data or information.”

The Court found that elements of enforced disappearance were present in the case, specifically that petitioners were forcibly taken on September 2, 2023, as evidenced by the affidavit by a member of Karapatan Gitnang Luzon as to the accounts of witnesses to the abduction in plain sight; petitioners’ attestation that they left their footwear during their struggle against their captors; and photos of petitioners’ footwear left at the scene of the abduction.

As to the writ of habeas data, the Court found Malaya’s statements during a television interview announcing to “expose all information they have on the petitioners and that they may be charged with perjury “is already an open and express threat to petitioners’ right to life, liberty, and security publicly verbalized by government official admittedly engaged in the gathering, collecting, and storing of data and information against petitioners.”

“After a judicious review of the records, there was an established violation or threat to the life, liberty, or security of petitioners by respondents. The writs are called to be issued for reasons so obvious on the mere face of the petition,” the SC said.

On the other hand, A TPO was issued by the Court motu proprio prohibiting them from entering within a radius of one kilometer from the persons, places of residence, school, work, or present locations, of petitioners, as well as those of their immediate families.

In issuing the writs of amparo and habeas corpus, the SC directed the respondents to comply with the rules on return under Section 9 of the Rule on the Writ of Amparo and Section 10 of the Rule on the Writ of Habeas Data.

The SC also ordered the Court of Appeals (CA) to conduct a summary hearing and decide on the petition and the other relief being sought by petitioners.

Based on the Court’s records of the case, petitioners are volunteers for the Alyansa para sa Pagtatanggol sa Kabuhayan, Paninirahan, at Kalikasan ng Manila Bay (AKAP KA Manila Bay), a network of various environmental advocate groups that aim to advance the concerns of marginalized stakeholders along the Manila Bay Area.

Petitioners were sent by AKAP KA Manila Bay to Orion, Bataan, to coordinate with communities affected by the Manila Bay reclamation projects.

Petitioners claim that while walking along Manrique Street, Orion, Bataan on September 2, 2023, at around 7:00 P.M., they were grabbed and pulled by men alighting from a sports utility vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, the unidentified men confiscated and went through petitioners’ bags and belongings to check for guns, turned off their cellular phones, tied petitioners’ hands behind their backs, blindfolded them tightly, and wrapped their heads with duct tape to completely seal their vision.

From September 2 to 11, petitioners were brought to two locations where they were interrogated, with psychological torment and threats, forcing them to “surrender as rebels.”

Eventually, they were made to handwrite their affidavits with a narrative prepared for them.

They were brought to the 70th Infantry Battalion Camp in Bulacan on September 12, where their personal details were taken, and they were given a medical check-up.

They were later introduced to the mayor of Angat, Bulacan and to Dela Cruz, who were to serve as witnesses to their affidavits.

They were also introduced to a member of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and some more persons.

On September 13, 2023, petitioners were introduced to Atty. Joefer Baggay from the Public Attorney’s Office, to whom petitioners’ handwritten affidavits were handed, to be arranged and printed on his computer.

Petitioners, with Tamano’s parents, were made to swear to the printed affidavits before Baggay.

On September 14, 2023, petitioners met with three representatives from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to confirm their “voluntary surrender” and the veracity of their sworn affidavits.

On September 19, 2023, petitioners proceeded with the press conference organized by the NTF-ELCAC, but abandoned the plans made for them and instead revealed in public that they were abducted.

They denied the version of respondents that they “surrendered” and stated categorically that they were forcibly taken by the military and made to sign their affidavits.

Petitioners were then turned over to the CHR’s custody before they were released to their families and colleagues.

Last month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has recommended the filing of grave oral defamation against Castro and Tamano for intentionally embarrassing and putting the military in a bad light during the said press conference.

The DOJ, however, did not give merit to the claim of the complainant that the respondents are liable for perjury.

Likewise, the DOJ rejected claim of Castro and Tamano that they were abducted by the military, noting that they failed to identify their abductors but merely insinuated that they are military men.

The DOJ said the respondents “employed machinations and took advantage of the benevolence of the 70th Infantry Battalion and the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) to embarrass and put them in bad light.”

The resolution further stated adding that there was “deep-rooted motive on the part of Castro and Tamano “to select a public forum that would express their sentiment.”

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





