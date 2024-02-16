San Sebastián, Perpetual pull off wins in NC junior basketball

San Sebastian College and University of Perpetual Help pulled off impressive victories on Friday to remain at the helm in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 junior basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Staglets needed a full quarter to heat up before unleashing a series of blistering runs in the middle quarters to hammer out a 101-62 rout of the Lyceum of the Philippines U Junior Pirates in claiming their second win in a row.

Also staying unscathed and atop the heap were the Junior Altas, who overcame the pesky Emilio Aguinaldo College Brigadiers, 93-85.

Ruvic Danag paced SSC-R with 18 points, including six each in the second and third quarters when the team went on a scoring rampage that erased a 19-17 deficit at the end of the opening period.

Mark Gojo Cruz, for his part, erupted for 26 points while Icee Callangan and the slam-dunking Lebron Jhames Daep chipped in 15 and 13 markers, respectively, for the Junior Altas.

Both SSC-R and UPHSD hurdled their opening day assignments with the former edging San Beda, 83-79, and the latter trouncing LPU, 89-75.

San Beda, for its part, stole some of the spotlight after it brought down defending champion Letran in a shock 88-72 win.

Kirk Canete and Randaule Medroso were at the forefront of the Red Cubs’ decimation of the bald, fearsome Squires as they fired 24 and 19 points while Hendric Vailoces scattered 15.

San Beda improved to 1-1.