San Miguel-led consortium wins ₱170.6-B contract to operate Naia

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) issued on Friday the notice of award for the P170.6-billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) deal to the San Miguel Corp.-led consortium.

The deal, according to Transportation Undersecretary Timothy Batan, is expected to generate government revenues of about P900 billion over the course of its 25-year concession period.

“The payment to the government consists of three things: P30 billion of upfront payment, P2 billion annuity, and 82 percent of revenues. If you add those three up, that’s a total of P900 billion for the duration of 25 years,” he said during a news briefing.

In comparison, the total dividends remitted by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to the national government between 2010 and 2023 is only P23.2 billion.

SMC-SAP & Co. Consortium won the deal, after it submitted the best bid during the public auction, offering a government share in revenues of 82.16 percent.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the project was one of the “fastest solicited” projects of the government, having the auction completed within 12 months.

“We have issued the notice of award, we have sent it today and one of the reasons why it’s one of the fastest is because we really worked hard to see that this is implemented the fastest possible time—because we think that this is a very important project,” the DOTr chief said.

Batan noted that the government was able to hastily implement the project due to several institutional and regulatory policies that the government implemented recently, including the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code and the revision of the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law.

The Naia deal, however, is truly 30 years in the making, spanning six administrations starting from the Piatco-Fraport attempt during the administration of then President Fidel V. Ramos.

Currently, Naia operates beyond its capacity of 35 million passengers per annum, resulting in “poor service levels and inconvenience to passengers.”

With the entry of SMC-SAP, passengers should expect service improvements within a year.

The Naia PPP project seeks to rehabilitate and expand the current three-terminal gateway in Manila. Once completed, its capacity shall be expanded from 35 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 62 MPPA.

The concession was initially set for 15 years with an option to extend by 10 years as long as the concessionaire is “not in flagrant violation of the concession agreement.”

SMC-SAP & Co. Consortium is composed of San Miguel Corp., RMN Asian Logistics, RLW Aviation, and Incheon International Airport Corp.

When sought for comment, SMC-SAP said it is grateful for the conduct of “a fair and comprehensive bidding process.”

“Our proposal is designed not only to elevate Naia to world-class standards but also to ensure that the government benefits from the most advantageous revenue-sharing agreement. This aims to secure a favorable outcome for our shareholders while prioritizing fairness and long-term sustainability over immediate profits,” SMC-SAP said.

The consortium also vowed to collaborate with all stakeholders, “recognizing the weight of the responsibility entrusted to us.”

Batan said the concession agreement should be signed within 30 days.

Salceda: Best deal

House Ways and Means chairperson and Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda lauded Secretary Bautista and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto for “locking in the best deal out of the biggest PPP in history” with the awarding of the Naia operation and management privatization deal to San Miguel Corporation.

The P170-billion deal is the largest PPP project in the country’s history.

“The SMC proposal offered an eye-popping 82.6 percent government share out of airport revenues, not to mention an upfront outright payment of at least P30 billion to the government,” Salceda said.

Salceda added that he is also “getting the proponent to do immediate improvements to the airport,” including the installation of walkalators along the full length of Terminal 3, the interconnection of Terminals 1, 2, and 3, and better lounge facilities for overseas Filipino workers.

“Immediately, there will be enhancements. I’m getting the proponent to commit,” Salceda added.

Salceda said that a disqualified bidder offered a “second-best” proposal with 76 percent government share, which would still have been lower than the SMC proposal.

“The SMC proposal still yields them an internal rate of return [IRR] of about 11.4 percent, which is lower than the allowed Bulacan airport IRR of 12 percent, after which government gets everything earned.”

“All in all, an excellent deal for the government. We got the best deal out of the biggest PPP in history, right after the enactment of the PPP Code,” Salceda, principal author of the law, added.

“The rate-based bidding also makes it fair to all parties involved. Since we can’t really equalize proposals qualitatively, the best metric is what gives the best deal for the government.”

“We fought for rate-based bidding, as the ultimate measure of what counts as a fair deal in PPPs.”

Salceda also congratulated Privatization and Corporate Affairs Group Undersecretary Catherine Fong “for insisting on this fair and verifiable way of bidding the project out.”

“Quick, easy, and fair. Much credit goes to Usec. Cathy Fong for the way this bidding was conducted,” Salceda added.

The House tax chair, who also oversees PPPs as a financing mechanism for the government, said that he looks forward to “a declogged pipeline of PPPs modeled after this system.”

“It works. So let’s do it more often,” Salceda said.

Long overdue project–Recto

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto welcomed the MIAA Board’s approval to award a contract to a winning private sector consortium bidder for the rehabilitation of Naia, which he described as the largest solicited PPP project under President Marcos.

“This is certainly a welcome development for this long overdue project. Naia has been operating beyond capacity for nine years, leading to poor service and passenger inconvenience. The Naia PPP project has been in the works for three decades, spanning six administrations. It has finally turned into a reality under the Marcos Jr. administration,” Recto said.

The Department of Finance’s (DOF) Privatization and Corporate Affairs Group (PCAG) is responsible for evaluating solicited and unsolicited PPP proposals, which undergo a rigorous screening process before they are submitted to the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) and to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board.

The solicited PPP project for Naia was approved by the Neda Board, chaired by President Marcos on July 19, 2023. The project was evaluated within a record-breaking six weeks—the fastest approved PPP proposal in Philippine history.

The last major expansion of NAIA happened 10 years ago when its Terminal 3 was operationalized in 2014, leading to its current capacity of 35 million passengers per year. This capacity was breached as early as 2015 when Naia serviced 36.7 million passengers and 47.9 million during peak.