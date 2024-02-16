Remittances hit $33.5 billion; new strategy pushed

AMID the steady growth of the country’s remittances, a migration expert called for structural reforms that would allow the Philippines to chart a new employment path for Filipinos.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed cash remittances sent by Filipinos overseas reached $33.5 billion in 2023, a 2.9-percent growth from the $32.5 billion posted in 2022.

In December 2023, remittances grew 3.8 percent to $3.3 billion in December 2023 from the $3.2 billion recorded in the same month last 2022. This is the highest growth in 12 months.

“This year is the 50th year since the Philippine labor code was enacted, which led to all this set of government agencies handling overseas Filipinos and their families,” Executive Director Jeremaiah M. Opiniano of the Institute for Migration and Development Issues (IMDI) told BusinessMirror in an email.

“There have been some strides these past five decades. Our economic growth then was boom-and-bust until the 2010s became a bountiful period; the pandemic, and then the recovery. The Philippines must now chart a new story,” he added.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the seasonal surge in OFW remittances was mainly due to holiday spending, typical for December.

The latest data showed Philippine remittances from overseas workers have consistently been the fourth largest in the world after India, Mexico, and China.

This, he said, is a sign of resilience and has always been a bright spot/major growth driver for the Philippine economy for many years/decades.

However, Opiniano said observing the increase or decrease in remittances is not enough. More needs to be done to channel these inflows to more productive activities.

He noted that despite the availability of various financial literacy programs initiated by the public and private sector as well as the plethora of financial products and services, the number of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who save was at a 14-year low.

Opiniano also pointed to a key lesson from the pandemic: once these workers’ incomes decline or are stopped, they, along with their families, experience difficulties that would translate to a social protection issue in the country.

“We look at the long term. Now is the time to think of better ways to use remittances for development,” Opiniano said.

BSP data showed the growth in cash remittances from the United States Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates contributed mainly to the increase in remittances in 2023.

In terms of the countries where these remittances originate, the US had the highest share of overall remittances during the period, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

The data also showed personal remittances reached an all-time high of $37.2 billion, a 3 percent increase from $36.1 billion in 2022.

“The robust inward remittances reflected the rise in the deployment of OF Workers (OFW) due to the continuous increase in demand for foreign workers in host countries,” BSP said.

“The full-year 2023 remittances represented 8.5-percent and 7.7 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Gross National Income (GNI), respectively,” it added.

In December 2023, personal remittances posted a new record high of $3.6 billion in December 2023, up by 3.9 percent from the $3.5 billion recorded in December 2022.

Cash remittances refer to cash sent by land- and sea-based workers through banks. Personal remittances cover cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind.

Personal remittances are computed as the sum of net compensation of employees, personal transfers, and capital transfers between households.

