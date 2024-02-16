‘PUV modernization goals need refinement’

THE government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program has continued to gain support from the private sector, with some suggesting the need for refinement of this initiative to ensure a well-transformed transport system and make it more dignified, humane and sustainable.

One of them is CEO George Royeca, who expressed his agreement with this project but urges the improvement of its objectives.

“The PUV modernization program is truly a step in the right direction, but I think it’s incomplete. When we modernize PUVs, it’s not just about the vehicles but the system,” he said in a statement.

Apart from the eco-friendly facelift of vehicles, the top executive underscored facets the initiative may focus more on, with commuters and motorists in mind.

“The idea for this program should be able to address the concerns of the stakeholder, and uplift the lives of these passengers and drivers,” Royeca emphasized.

For commuters, he discussed solving their concerns, including waiting queues, arrival and departure times, as well as use and payments.

On the part of drivers, the CEO added that officials may target backing up their livelihood. Similar to what Angkas did with motorcycle (MC) taxi riders, this can be done by legitimizing members of the informal transport sector, with added benefits and tech advantages promoting income stability.

“What pain point are we trying to solve by just upgrading the vehicles?” Royeca asked. “Upgrading the vehicle alone may fix the environment, but is that really the critical aspect of the situation, or of why we’re modernizing the iconic jeepneys?”

Angkas has been providing its drivers access to financial institutions, such as Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-Ibig, Social Security System, and reliable loan services, fulfilling its commitment to the riders’ plight.

The homegrown MC taxi operator’s system evidently champions its drivers through upholding dignity and respect for their work and contribution in the community.