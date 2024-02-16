Prudent amid inflation risk: BSP keeps rates again

THE Monetary Board, the highest policymaking body of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), has left the Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate unchanged for the second time in a row.

With the decision, the country’s key policy rate was maintained at 6.5 percent. The interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were kept at 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

BSP Monetary and Economic Sector In-Charge Iluminada Sicat said the monetary authorities would rather take a “more prudent monetary policy stance” given upside risks to inflation.

“The risk to the outbound inflation outlook remains tilted to the upside. And therefore, while we see some improvement already in the inflation both headline and core, we still consider taking a more prudent monetary policy stance at this moment,” Sicat said in a briefing on Thursday.

“As soon as we get a firmer indication that inflation trend will be going back to the target range, there could be scope for a rate cut. But at this moment, given the substantial risk on the upside, we consider the policy rate at the moment appropriate to maintain,” she added.

However, the growth of the economy is not safe from the impact of tight monetary policy. The BSP warned that the full impact of the rate hikes will be felt by the economy this year.

“The sustained expansion in output in Q4 [fourth quarter] 2023 reaffirms the BSP’s view that the country’s growth momentum remains intact over the medium term,” BSP said.

“However, recent indicators also suggest that economic activity could moderate in the near term as the full impact of the BSP’s prior monetary policy tightening continues to manifest,” it added.

Based on the latest inflation outlook of the BSP, the baseline forecast for inflation is at 3.6 percent in 2024 and 3.2 percent in 2025. The new baseline forecast for 2024 was lower than the 3.7 percent made in November 2023 while the forecast for 2025 was maintained.

The risk-adjusted forecast for 2024, meanwhile, was at 3.9 percent for 2024, lower than the 4.4 percent estimate in November 2023; and for 2025, it is at 3.5 percent, higher than the 3.4 percent projection last year.

The latest inflation expectations also do not mean the monetary authorities could push back or delay any possible rate cuts.

Sicat noted that when the Monetary Board decides on policy rates, it considers not only the outlook but also the impact on the country’s economic growth.

The BSP said upside risks to inflation include higher electricity rates—with a high probability; with higher transportation fares, higher oil prices, and the impact of the El Niño to have low probability.

Higher domestic food prices, meanwhile, have a low probability. BSP Department of Economic Research Director Dennis S. Lapid noted that this is largely due to supply constraints on pork, poultry, fish, sugar, and other items.

“[There is] the additional impact of possible further declines in crop production, particularly for rice and corn due to the strong El Niño conditions,” Lapid said.

Rice prices

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said amid the slowdown of inflation in most commodity’s prices, the price of rice, the country’s staple, stood out as the commodity that posted the highest increase in January.

PSA data also showed rice price inflation experienced by All Income Households averaged 22.6 percent, the highest since the 22.9 percent posted in March 2009.

Rice inflation rose to 24.8 percent for the poorest Filipinos or the Bottom 30 percent of households. This is the highest in the series, which began in 2013. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/06/rice-inflation-highest-since-2009-psa-data/).

The BSP said given rice prices, the recent agreement with Vietnam to secure rice supply over the next five years is encouraging.

It added that efforts to increase productivity in the rice sector, including the distribution of drought-resistant seeds, are a step in the right direction.

“Overall, although the BSP turned less hawkish at today’s meeting, it remains cautious towards monetary easing as it highlighted upside risks to inflation. We think the central bank will remain on hold until mid-year, when it starts to cut rates as it sees firmer indication of disinflation,” Oxford Economics said.

“For the time being, risks are tilted to slower commencement of rate cuts given inflationary risks including weather disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and possible minimum wage hikes,” it added.

The BSP said it continues to support the National Government’s non-monetary measures to address supply-side pressures on prices and sustain the disinflation process.

