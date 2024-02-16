Pro-Cha-cha solons to critics: Mind investors’ sentiments

Lawmakers emphasized the importance of considering the perspectives of foreign investors eyeing business opportunities in the Philippines, as some of them opted for Vietnam and other Asean countries due to current economic restrictions.

Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman and Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Jil Bongalon said there’s no denying the need to listen to the feedback of foreign investors who are eyeing the Philippines for business amid proposals to amend the specific restrictive economic provisions of the Constitution.

While acknowledging the expertise of former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Roman, meanwhile, underscored the significance of practical insights from investors, emphasizing the need to compare the Philippines’ situation with that of other countries.

“In this case, we should listen more to the potential investors. They would know the challenges that they face before investing in our country,” Roman said.

“We respect former Justice Carpio. He’s a man of great experience. But between theory and practical, practically, you know, and real talk, I think it doesn’t take much to be observant and compare our situation and that of other countries,” she said.

Roman was referring to recent statements made by Carpio, wherein he lamented “there appears to be a lack of understanding by our national leaders of the extent of foreign ownership, under the law, of businesses in our country.”

According to the former magistrate, the Philippine Congress already has many laws that facilitate foreign ownership, which is a rallying point for constitutional reform advocates. This supposedly weakens the argument for Cha-cha.

Referring to Carpio’s concerns about foreign ownership, Bongalon echoed Roman’s sentiments, stating, “With regard to that issue, what we have is a retired Justice who is saying that we already have enough laws that would answer these problems, but let’s listen to foreign investors. They say we have restrictive economic provisions under the 1987 Constitution.”

Avoiding

Palawan Rep. Jose Alvarez and Aklan Rep. Teodorico Haresco Jr. said foreign investors are avoiding the Philippines due to restrictions on foreign ownership outlined in the Constitution.

Alvarez, PDP-Laban president, said that the Korean ambassador to Manila has told him that out of 343 Korean investors, only three decided to locate in the Philippines, while the majority opted for Vietnam.

Alvarez emphasized that recent legislative efforts, such as the amended Public Service Act, are insufficient to attract foreign investments.

He compared the ease of investing in China, where the government provides land, capital, and infrastructure, to the challenges faced by foreign investors in the Philippines.

For his part, Haresco called for constitutional amendments, noting that Asean neighbors like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand have adapted their constitutions multiple times to facilitate foreign capital.

Haresco urged Congress and the government to send clear signals to foreign investors and engage in a healthy debate on constitutional changes.