Pinay nun missing in Gaza, DFA scrambling to bring all 15 Pinoys out of Rafah

THE Philippine government is scrambling to bring all the remaining 15 Filipinos out of the war-torn Gaza Strip as Israel announces it would expand its military operations to the last battleground in the enclave.

However, the Filipina nun who has repeatedly told the Department of Foreign Affairs that she will not heed the government’s call to evacuate Gaza Strip is missing.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said the Philippine Embassy in Jordan which has consular jurisdiction in Palestinian territories are working to bring the remaining 14 Filipinos out of Gaza soon.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier said they are going to extend the military operation in Rafah City where around 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge.

The Philippine Embassy in Jordan had already extracted 122 Filipinos out of Gaza since Israeli military launched a massive military offensive on Hamas for the October 7 attacks.

Only 15 Filipinos decided to stay in Gaza because their Palestinian spouses or children were not allowed to bring with them to the border in Egypt. Some, also, could not get the chance to exit when the roads leading to the border were blocked or unsafe for them to travel due to constant bombings.

“They had long indicated they wanted to cross but have not been firm in decision. Sometimes they say yes, sometimes no,” De Vega said.

Philippine Ambassador to Amman Wilfredo Santos said they have kept in touch with the Filipinos in Rafah border and lately, because of the announcement to expand the operation to the Rafah border, they have renewed their appeal for them to exit Gaza.

“We are in touch with them every day advising them to take safety measures (in light of possible attack),” De Vega said, quoting the report from Ambassador Santos to the DFA Home Office.

He said the Philippine Embassy in Cairo has been instructed to wait at the border crossing in the Egyptian side to receive the Filipinos if they cross.

In a separate text message, Ambassador Santos told Business Mirror that they have been trying to call the landline where they previously contacted the Filipino nun.

“We are still trying to get in touch with the Filipino nun in Gaza City. But no one is answering the landline in her church. We will continue to reach out to her. She is the 15th Filipino remaining in Gaza,” Santos said.

