Pinay facing raps for aiding terrorists with funds nabbed

THE country’s efforts to be removed from Financial Action Task Force’s Grey List has gained a significant boost following the arrest of a 32-year-old Filipino who is facing multiple charges for terrorist financing, according to the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC).

In a statement on Thursday, the ATC led by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin lauded the arrest of Myra A. Mabanza, who is facing five counts of violation of Republic Act No. 10168 (Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012) and RA No. 11479 (The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020).

“Mabanza’s arrest marks another positive note for the Philippines’ whole-of-nation campaign to address terrorism and terrorism financing that will reflect well to contribute in the country’s unyielding efforts to get out of the Financial Action Task Force’s [FATF] Grey List,” the ATC said.

“The ATC commends the efforts of the offices and units involved in this successful operation on the arrest of Mabanza,” it added.

Mabanza was arrested by Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica), and Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) in Brgy. Pasil, Indanan, Sulu.

She was involved in the transfer of funds along with the leader of Islamic State East Asia, the late Isnilon Hapilon, and served as intermediary between Hapilon and Daesh elements in Syria.

Other terrorist activities attributed to her included the facilitating of the travel of a representative of a Daesh-linked terrorist group, the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), from Indonesia to the Philippines. This person was to purchase arms and set up training courses for pro-Daesh Indonesian recruits with local terrorist groups on firearms use and basic bomb-making.

Last month, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) reported the country is still included in the FAFT grey list due to identified deficiencies in the implementation of its rules and regulations against money laundering and terrorist financing.