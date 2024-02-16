PHL can’t attain SDG goals in 6 years–UNESCAP report

THE Philippines is either regressing or stagnant in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and, along with its neighbors in the Asia and the Pacific region, would not be able to attain the global goals in six years.

This, from the latest SDG report of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Unescap). “At the current pace, Asia-Pacific will not achieve the 17 SDGs before 2062, making a significant 32-year delay,” Unescap Deputy Executive Secretary Lin Yang said in a hybrid briefing in Thailand on Thursday.

Based on the data, the Philippines is not regressing in any of the indicators for SDG 5 on gender equality and SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation.

However, for SDG 5, the country’s performance is stagnant in around 20 percent of the indicators in the goal; and data is not sufficient for about 80 percent of the indicators.

For SDG 6, the Philippines is making progress in over 40 percent of the indicators. But its performance is stagnant for two indicators, water stress and safe drinking water.

Data is also insufficient to monitor the country’s progress in change in water-related ecosystem; transboundary water cooperation; and water quality.

The country’s performance is regressing the most in nine indicators under SDG 17 on partnerships for the goals; and six indicators under SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth.

The Philippines is also regressing in five indicators each on SDG 2 on Zero hunger; and SDG 3 on good health and well-being.

“Progress towards the 2030 Agenda remains uneven and

inadequate. Goals with most substantial progress since 2015 are no poverty [Goal 1] and industry, innovation and infrastructure [Goal 9]. Urgent climate action [Goal 13] is imperative, notably due to its ongoing regression,” Yang said.

“The effective implementation of the SDGs varies significantly across different segments of the population. For instance, the report reveals that women and girls continue to face considerable challenges when it comes to accessing education and employment opportunities,” she also said.

Despite this, Yang noted “commendable practices” are being done at the country level, including the Philippines’s efforts to generate better data to help address financing barriers to support children with disabilities.

The report noted that in 2022, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund and the Government of Australia, conducted a study to quantify the extra cost of raising children with disabilities.

The study was conducted using a standard-of-living approach where expenditure levels of families with children with and without disabilities were compared in relation to different measures of living standards.

As a result, the national government included in its priority legislation a bill to adopt the recommended P2,000 monthly disability allowance for families with children with disabilities.

Apart from this, the efforts of the Philipines, Indonesia and Nepal have also been cited by Unescap, particularly in generating better urban data to help in decision-making at the local level.

The data include access to basic services; secure tenure rights to land; and urban population living in slums, informal settlements or inadequate housing.

The data also include convenient access to public transport; ratio of land consumption rate to population growth; and built-up area of cities that is open space for public use.

Yang also commended Asia Pacific countries, as more have conducted Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) which reflected their strong commitment to making the SDGs a reality.

