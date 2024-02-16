PCG, BFAR ready rotational patrols in Bajo De Masinloc

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will be sending their ships for “rotational deployment” in Bajo De Masinloc (BDM) starting this month to protect Filipino fishermen going about their lawful business, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año Friday.

In a statement, the NSA said this in line with “Bagong Pilipinas” goal of achieving food security which is an important element in national development.

Año said the deployment of PCG and BFAR vessels seek to protect the rights and safety of Filipino fishermen in the waters of BDM.

“These efforts aim to ensure the safety and security of our Filipino fishermen in their traditional fishing grounds. Further, both PCG and BFAR were also directed to distribute food packs, groceries, and even fuel to support the fishermen in sustaining their activities in the vicinity of BDM,” he added.

The PCG vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), recently completed a successful nine-day patrol, which took place from February 1 to 9.

Meanwhile, BFAR vessel, BRP Datu Tamblot (MMOV-3005), has been conducting patrols in the waters of BDM as of February 14.

Also, Año dismissed claims made by the China Coast Guard that it “expelled” a BFAR vessel and PCG vessel that allegedly intruded into their waters.

“The National Security Council reaffirms the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction over Bajo de Masinloc and its surrounding waters within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone [EEZ]. These rights are recognized under international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS] and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” he added.

Año noted that all activities of the Filipino fishermen and the PCG and BFAR vessels in BDM are fully compliant with national laws and consistent with the Philippines’ position on the West Philippine Sea.

“Any attempts by state actors to intimidate or drive away our fishermen are clear violations of international law and disregard the decision of the Arbitral Award,” he pointed out.