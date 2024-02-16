Pagcor exec keen on selling casinos

The top official of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) remained keen on privatizing state-owned casinos after its Casino Filipino recorded a P1.3-billion revenue loss last year.

Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco added last Monday that Casino Filipino contributed only 20 percent to Pagcor’s revenue mix.

Since the Pagcor-operated casinos’ establishment in the 1980s, Tengco said 100 percent of its earnings came from Casino Filipino properties. However, when Pagcor started to grant licenses to integrated resorts in 2012, he said Casino Filipino’s contribution to Pagcor’s revenue mix declined to 60 percent in 2014.

Integrated casino resorts include a hotel with a casino and real estate properties, such as Resorts World Manila and the Entertainment City.

As these resorts continued to rise not just in Metro Manila but also in Clark, Cebu and others, Tengco said Pagcor’s casino licensees also increased resulting in revenue losses for state-owned casinos.

“Nalugi po ang Casino Filipino operations in 2023” Tengco said during the hearing last Monday of the House Committee on Games and Amusements. “Paano ko naman maju-justify as chairman (and) CEO ng Pagcor, na ang kinikita ng kaliwang kamay na napakadami ay sinusubsidize ’yung lugi ng Casino Filipino?” [How can I, as chairman and CEO of Pagcor, justify that so much income in the left hand is subsidizing the loss of Casino Filipino?]

“Hindi po nakapag-dudulot ito ng kapakinabangan sa Treasury at ganon din naman sa mamamayang Pilipino kasi nalugi po siya eh,” the Pagcor official added. [This set up brings no benefit to the Treasury as well as to the Filipino people because Casino Filipino lost money.]

Pagcor’s contribution to nation-building (CNB) increased to P49.56 billion in 2023, with its lion’s share amounting to P34.72 billion remitted to the National Treasury while P17.36 billion was allocated to PhilHealth to cover free health care for Filipinos (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/02/pagcors-2023-revenue-up-34-63-to-p79-37-billion/).

‘Conflicting’ roles

THE Pagcor operates 41 casinos, both owned and under joint ventures, and regulates the gaming establishments in the country.

“Sa ngayon po kasi dalawang sombrero ang nasa taas ng ulo ng Pagcor,” Tengco said. [Right now, Pagcor wears two hats.]

Tengco further cited the findings from the Anti-Money Laundering Council that said “there is definitely a conflict of interest in Pagcor’s role as supervisor and market participant given both its ownership and regulatory powers.”

This dual role of Pagcor as a casino operator and regulator is conflicting, Tengco noted adding he believes these roles should be separated.

Tengco earlier said Pagcor plans to sell casino licenses in the second half of 2025. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/16/pagcor-eyes-p336-4-b-ggr-in-2024-readies-privatization-program/)

With the advent of more integrated casino resorts in the country and a Casino Filipino branch just a kilometer away from these—unrehabilitated, with no investments and just leasing–Tengco said the casino chain business is not viable anymore.

“There is no way we can compete with all of the [integrated casino resorts],” Tengco said.

Citing a post circulating on social media, lawmakers asked Tengco why not improve the Casino Filipino branches instead of putting them on sale.

He replied that a branch in Angeles City in Pampanga will undergo a “major renovation” worth P500 million—an amount cited in the social media post. Tengco said was “able to convince the lessor” to shoulder the renovation expenses.

A statement issued last Thursday quoted Tengco as saying that Pagcor “will not spend a single centavo on the renovation.”

It is our “commitment to provide better facilities and services to attract more customers and therefore ensure the profitability of its operations,” he added.

Layoffs, privatization

TENGCO also debunked claims that a total of 10,000 employees will lose their jobs due to privatization. He said the figure is “misleading” as the number is Pagcor’s total workforce.

“We are not disbanding Pagcor; we are only shedding off our casino operations but many workers will remain in regulatory, enforcement, monitoring and electronic gaming licensing units, to name a few,” he added.

Tengco said last Monday that Pagcor employees who will be affected by the sale of casinos have options or “freedom of choice.” To ensure employment, Tengco said he would require buyers of casinos to absorb the employees. Pagcor will also provide a retirement package, special incentive package, and special involuntary separation, he added.

“Hindi pa ngayon yung privatization at natitiyak ko, hindi ko po itutuloy ito kung walang approval ang Governance Commission for GOCCs na siyang magbibigay ng awtoridad sa akin na ma-implement itong nasabing privatization na ito,” Tengco said. [The privatization of Pagcor has a long way to go; it’s not today. And I will not pursue it without the approval of the Governance Commission for GOCCs, which will give me the authority to implement this said privatization.]